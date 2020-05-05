$3 Trillion Isn't Enough: Jim Cramer to the Treasury Department

The U.S. Treasury Department is planning on borrowing a record $3 trillion in the April to June quarter.

The department also said that it plans to borrow another $677 billion in the third quarter.

"The increase in privately-held net marketable borrowing is primarily driven by the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, including expenditures from new legislation to assist individuals and businesses, changes to tax receipts including the deferral of individual and business taxes from April – June until July, and an increase in the assumed end-of-June Treasury cash balance," said the department in a statement.

So, what does this record borrowing mean for investors? Will this be enough to cover the costs of trying to protect the economy while millions of Americans are forced to stay inside?

