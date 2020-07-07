StreetLightning
Invest in Palantir? How Jim Cramer Approaches Public Offerings

DanKuhn14

Despite the undeniable economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, companies have continued to go public in a variety of formats and varied degrees of success.

Companies to recently join the public fray include Lemonade, Dun & Bradstreet, Warner Music Group, Albertsons and more.

Most recently, Palantir Technologies confidentially filed for a public listing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, indicating a possible direct-to-exchange public offering.

The software company, which was co-founded by tech investor Peter Thiel, has been valued by as much as $20 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal. Two investors have said that revenue in 2019 came in under $750 million and the company has reportedly struggled to turn a profit despite clients that include governments and major corporations.

The public listing will occur after the SEC completes its review process. Should you invest in Palantir?

In a recent interview with Street Lighting’s Katherine Ross, Jim Cramer broke down his advice for navigating public offerings amid the coronavirus pandemic. “You have to know the company,” Cramer said.

“I have said we’re in the third or fourth inning of the IPO cycle. I think the merchandise is good,” Cramer concluded.

Stick with TheStreet.com for the latest on Palantir and all of the biggest market movers. 

