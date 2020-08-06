StreetLightning
What Jim Cramer Needs to See in Jobs Report for V-Shaped Recovery

Katherine Ross

The Labor Department said Thursday that 1.186 million Americans filed first-time jobless claims for the week ended August 1, down from a revised 1.434 million claims the week earlier, as U.S. employers stepped back up their efforts to reopen and rehire, despite renewed virus flare-ups in various states and cities.

Economists polled by FactSet had been expecting 1.3 million claims up to last Saturday.

Initial claims for jobless benefits have held roughly steady at more than 1.4 million a week since late June, according to the Labor Department. This is well below the 6.5 million claims recorded in the first dark days of the pandemic but still well above the highest on the record before this year, which was 695,000 in 1982.

From Mish Talk: ADP and Markit Job Reports Are a Huge Warning Signal on the Recovery

Continuing claims, which are the number of people not just filing but staying on unemployment benefits, came in at 16.107 million for the week ended July 25. The continuing claims numbers are reported with a one-week lag, but are considered a better gauge of the labor market.

Through July 18, 49 states had reported 13.0 million claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, and 48 states had reported 1.1 million Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefit claims.

The largest increases in initial claims for the week ended July 25 were in Virginia (+5,020), Nevada (+2,842), Missouri (+2,606), Indiana (+2,218), and New Jersey (+2,141), while the largest decreases were in California (-44,941), Georgia (-37,329), Florida (-17,514), Louisiana (-13,568), and Texas (-11,104).

Heading into the jobs report Friday, Jim Cramer said investors will be looking closely to gauge the direction of the economic recovery. 

