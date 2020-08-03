StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Elon Musk Will Power Future of Space Travel: Jim Cramer

Katherine Ross

SpaceX has successfully launched and brought back two astronauts from space.

Following two months at the International Space Station, a team of two NASA astronauts aboard the SpaceX's Crew Dragon craft has returned to Earth on Sunday afternoon.

The astronauts--Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken--said they were "feeling well" upon landing, according to live video of the event.

The mission marks a first for SpaceX, founded by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It was also the first water landing--or "splashdown"--of an American crew aboard U.S.-made spacecraft in 45 years, according to NASA. 

More from Cramer Monday: What Apple Stock Tells Jim About Markets

The SpaceX capsule had earlier made headlines on May 31 when it hooked up with the ISS. The trip will likely be widely seen as a major step in the emerging commercial partnership with the U.S. aeronautics and space agency.

So, does Jim Cramer think that this means that the future of space travel will be powered by Musk?

In one word, "Yes," Cramer tells TheStreet's Katherine Ross.

He added that Musk is "remarkable."

Watch the video above for more on SpaceX and Musk.

You can follow Jim Cramer and Katherine Ross on Twitter at @JimCramer and @byKatherineRoss. Read more from Katherine Ross here. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14

Why Jim Cramer's Not Sure If Microsoft Is the Right Buyer for TikTok

Jim Cramer says TikTok is on the block for a 'fire sale' and he's not so sure Microsoft is the right buyer.

Katherine Ross

How to Approach AbbVie After Earnings

Here's how to look at AbbVie earnings following earnings.

Katherine Ross

What to Watch After Alphabet Reports Revenue Decline

Here's a look at Alphabet's quarter and what comes next.

Katherine Ross

Colgate-Palmolive Is a Buy After Earnings

Colgate-Palmolive posted earnings. Here's how to approach the stock.

Katherine Ross

Why Jim Cramer's Action Alerts PLUS Is 'Holding Onto' Facebook

Here's what you need to know about Facebook's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Apple's Stock Split Is Important to Bring in More Retail Investors

Here's what Apple's stock split means for investors.

Katherine Ross

Why Amazon 'Crushed' This Quarter

Here's what you need to know about the Amazon earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: You're Nobody Unless You're In Apple's App Store

Jim Cramer takes a look at Apple's App Store dominance following Tim Cook's congressional testimony.

Katherine Ross

Apple Needs to Show Lifetime Value of iPhone User, Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on what you need to watch in services and iPhone when Apple reports earnings after the bell on Thursday, July 30. `

Katherine Ross