Easy Money Has Already Been Made In Etsy

Etsy reported earnings on Thursday.

Profit came in at $96.4 million, or 75 cents a share, in the latest quarter, five times the $18 million, or 14 cents a share, of the year-earlier period. Analysts expected net income of 39 cents a share in the latest quarter.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., company’s revenue more than doubled to $429 million in the quarter from $181 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for sales of $330 million in the latest quarter.

"Events of the last few months have driven dramatic shifts in consumer shopping habits, which we believe will increase the total available market opportunity for Etsy," Chief Executive Josh Silverman said in a statement accompanying the earnings release.

Etsy enjoyed an increase of 18.7 million new buyers and reactivated buyers in the quarter. Reactivated means consumers who hadn't purchased anything on Etsy for at least a year.

Etsy refrained from offering guidance for the whole year, thanks to the pandemic, but it estimates third-quarter revenue of 85% to 115%.

