StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Easy Money Has Already Been Made In Etsy

Katherine Ross

Etsy reported earnings on Thursday.

Profit came in at $96.4 million, or 75 cents a share, in the latest quarter, five times the $18 million, or 14 cents a share, of the year-earlier period. Analysts expected net income of 39 cents a share in the latest quarter.

The Brooklyn, N.Y., company’s revenue more than doubled to $429 million in the quarter from $181 million in the year-ago quarter. The FactSet analyst consensus called for sales of $330 million in the latest quarter.

"Events of the last few months have driven dramatic shifts in consumer shopping habits, which we believe will increase the total available market opportunity for Etsy," Chief Executive Josh Silverman said in a statement accompanying the earnings release. 

Etsy enjoyed an increase of 18.7 million new buyers and reactivated buyers in the quarter. Reactivated means consumers who hadn't purchased anything on Etsy for at least a year.

Etsy refrained from offering guidance for the whole year, thanks to the pandemic, but it estimates third-quarter revenue of 85% to 115%.

Action Alerts PLUS senior portfolio analyst Jeff Marks joined TheStreet to discuss whether or not it's too late to buy Etsy.

You can follow Katherine Ross on Twitter at @byKatherineRoss.

Read more from Katherine Ross here.

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why This Analyst Likes NortonLifeLock Stock

Here's what you need to know about NortonLifeLock's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Nancy Pelosi Has the Upper Hand in Stimulus Talks

Jim Cramer weighs in on what we need to be watching next week, and surprise, it has a lot to do with stimulus.

Katherine Ross

COVID-19 Has Made Food Delivery a Utility, Not a Luxury

Here's what to take away from Uber's earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says 'Get Out' of Kodak Stock

Jim Cramer doesn't understand why any investor is still in Kodak stock.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Didn't See Any Hope for ViacomCBS

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about ViacomCBS.

Katherine Ross

What Jim Cramer Needs to See in Jobs Report for V-Shaped Recovery

Wall Street awaits the all-important July jobs report Friday, August 7. Jim Cramer breaks down what he needs to see to maintain any hope for a V-shaped economic recovery.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Roku's Marketcap Is 'Ridiculous'

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Roku's quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: $25 Billion Can't Save Airlines Without Vaccine

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the airlines as President Trump puts his stamp of approval on further federal assistance.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I Like Bausch, But Bristol-Myers Is Better

Jim Cramer weighs in on Bausch and its pan to spin off its eye-care division.

Katherine Ross

Apple Earnings: What Jim Cramer Needs to See - LIVE NOW

Jim Cramer's going live to talk all things Apple on July 30 at 10:30 A.M. Here's how to watch.

Katherine Ross

by

DanKuhn14