StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer: Robinhood Investors Are Searching for Next Tesla

DanKuhn14

When it comes to the stocks that are catching the attention of Robinhood investors (looking at you, Millennials), it’s hard to deny the appeal of Tesla.

Tesla has remained one of the most popular stocks on Robinhood with over 396,000 invested in the stock as of July 8.

Tesla recently became the most valuable automaker in the world with a market capitalization of $258.99 billion, displacing Toyota from the top spot.

After quadrupling the market capitalization of Ford and General Motors combined, shares of Tesla soared past $1,400 Tuesday. The stock has gained more than 227% in 2020 and has marked more than a 5,000% gain since its initial public offering just over 10 years ago.

Since then, the stock has seen a series of upgrades from analysts across the board and saw its market cap increase by $40 billion in a single day.

So why is the stock so appealing to the Robinhood investors of the world?

Jim Cramer said it all comes down to innovation as millennials seek out the companies who will define the future.

Which leaves the question…which startup will be the next Tesla and can there be another Tesla?

Cramer explores that question in the video above. 

More Videos From Jim Cramer: 

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (2)
No. 1-2
bullishness75
bullishness75

The next Tesla is NIO (ticker: NIO). Trust me on this one. Already on the move, got in at 9 and now is at 15. Deliveries tripled this year and is behind Tesla in the EV industry. Also, it is backed by Tencent Holdings.

DanKuhn14
DanKuhn14

Editor

Remember when we were looking for the next Apple?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Needs to Know Why You Hate Masks

Refuse to wear a mask? Jim Cramer wants to know why.

DanKuhn14

by

sbear

Invest in Palantir? How Jim Cramer Approaches Public Offerings

Are you planning to invest in Palantir? Jim Cramer breaks down his approach to public offerings and how to approach new investments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DanKuhn14

by

julie iannuzzi

Jim Cramer: The Achilles Heel of the Market Is Financials

Here's what Jim Cramer is watching in July.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm Watching Nucor, General Motors and Citi

Jim Cramer tells investors what he'll be watching in the markets.

Katherine Ross

Peak of Economic Recovery? Jim Cramer Talks Jobs

Is this as far as the economic recovery goes? Jim Cramer breaks down the latest jobs report.

DanKuhn14

by

Kevlev

How Jim Cramer's Spending Fourth of July

Jim Cramer explains how he's spending his Fourth.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: The Fed Took the Side of the Bears

Jim Cramer weighs in on bank earnings.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Second Quarter: Lots of 'Ingenuity' on Wall Street

Jim Cramer gives us his biggest takeaway of the second quarter.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Jim Cramer: What Mark Zuckerberg Needs to Do Now

Jim Cramer weighs in on Facebook and its embattled CEO.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: I'm More Worried for Employees of Big Tech Than Investors

Jim Cramer weighs in on what the testimonies later this month means for investors.

Katherine Ross