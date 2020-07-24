StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Jim Cramer Worries He Won't See Eagles Play Cowboys

DanKuhn14

Sports fans rejoice! Baseball made a big effort to making a return with Dr. Anthony Fauci throwing the first pitch when the MLB returned Thursday. 

However, Jim Cramer told TheStreet's Katherine Ross that he worries the optimism won't carry over to the NFL and his beloved Eagles as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the U.S., surpassing 4 million reported cases Thursday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. 

"How are the Dallas Cowboys going to come up and play the Philadelphia Eagles? No one from Texas is supposed to come up," Cramer said. 

Texas has been a hotspot amid the resurgence of coronavirus cases, and some states have suggested or instituted 14-day quarantines for visitors.

In June, Fauci told Ross that a state by state, case by case approach will be needed for a successful and safe return of sports. "It is not uni-dimensional. So it's difficult to make statements about the United States as a whole. Because when you look at things, you make decisions regarding exposure, or potential exposure to the virus, based on the dynamics and the extent of the virus in any given location. And when I say location, I say, region, state, city, town, county, or what have you," Fauci said. 

When asked if he thinks the NFL can resume safely, Cramer said, "You can't. Period. You can't." 

However, Cramer isn't as pessimistic when it comes to the NBA bubble and it all comes down to testing. "You can test constantly," Cramer said. 

From Sports Illustrated: Inside First NBA Games in the Bubble 

"If you're just relying on the honor system, forget about it," Cramer said. 

Latest Videos From TheStreet and Jim Cramer:

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments (1)
No. 1-1
wdcraftr
wdcraftr

You should worry about whether you will worship the Beast on Sunday, (Mark of the Beast), or worship and obey the Creator on Saturday, the 4th Commandment.. Once every person on the Earth has made their choice, then judgment of the living will be over, and Jesus will return.. We have only a few more short years left on this Earth, but eternal life is available for those who love and Obey Jesus, and His commandments..

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jim Cramer Says Don't Sell Apple Stock Ahead of 5G

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Apple as the stock confronts more than one headwind ahead of earnings.

Katherine Ross

by

BillEnright

Why Tesla Stock Isn't Higher After Earnings: Jim Cramer Explains

Jim Cramer gives his take on why what Tesla's gigafactory means for Austin, Texas and the reason Tesla stock hasn't moved more on a landmark earnings beat.

DanKuhn14

by

bennyheis

Jim Cramer on Pfizer: Don't Buy Off the Vaccines

Jim Cramer weighs in on the U.S. buying Pfizer's vaccine.

Katherine Ross

Tractor Supply: What Jim Cramer Regrets

You win some and you lose some? Jim Cramer weighs in on Tractor Supply and the move he wishes he made.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Would Own Twitter Stock

Jim Cramer weighs in on Twitter's earnings and whether he would add the stock to his bullpen.

Katherine Ross

Chipotle Proves Move to Digital Is 'Key,' Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Chipotle and what stood out to him in the latest quarter.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: Microsoft Continues to Prove That Gaming Is Strong

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Microsoft.

Katherine Ross

Snap Stock Down Because 'Traditional Advertisers Didn't Come,' Cramer Says

While Snap's daily active users came in slightly lower than expected, Jim Cramer said Wall Street's disappointment with the stock has everything to do with advertising.

DanKuhn14

by

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Tesla's Elon Musk Deserves 'Every Bit' of His Payday

Elon Musk qualified for another payday. Here's what Jim Cramer is thinking.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer on Boeing Stock: There Will Be Demand for Planes

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on Boeing and whether or not the recertification of the 737 MAX is what Boeing needs for the stock to go higher.

Katherine Ross