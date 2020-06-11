StreetLightning
Top Stories
Live With Jim Cramer
Ask Cramer
News

Fed Right Until Covid Vaccine Sets Economy 'On Fire,' Cramer Says

Sophie Bearman

Amid the economic fallout from the pandemic, the Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that it is keeping rates on hold until at least 2022. It also projected that the U.S. economy will expand by 5% in 2021, but only after a 6.5% contraction in 2020.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee left the fed funds rate unchanged at between zero and 0.25%.

“We’re not thinking about raising rates. We’re not even thinking about thinking about raising rates. What we’re thinking about is providing support for the economy. We think this is going to take some time,” said Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

The Fed also announced plans to increase its bond holdings, aiming for $80 billion a month in Treasury purchases and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities.

Powell anticipates that an economic recovery will take place slowly, with the “general expectation of an economic recovery beginning in the second half of this year and lasting over the next couple of years, supported by interest rates that remain at their current level near zero.”

The stock market plunged Thursday morning, with Dow futures down 900 points, as investors grappled with news of increasing coronavirus cases in states that have begun reopening and the implications of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve announcement.

What’s Jim Cramer’s take on the Fed?

“Jerome Powell's saying, 'We're going to be easy, and we're going to keep lending money until we get a vaccine.' I think all these guys recognize that until we get a vaccine, everything's stopgap. But when we get a vaccine, we're going to be on fire," said Cramer.

LIVE WITH JIM CRAMER - WATCH THE REPLAY
Enter your email to register or login. Registration information may be shared with advertising partners in accordance with our Privacy Policy.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cramer: Amazon Facial Recognition Software Is 'Last Thing We Need Right Now'

Jim Cramer weighs in. Has Amazon done enough?

Sophie Bearman

Jim Cramer Wishes Grubhub Merged with Uber

Here’s what TheStreet’s Jim Cramer has to say about Just Eat Takeaway.com's deal to acquire Grubhub for $7.3 billion.

Sophie Bearman

Jim Cramer: Jobless Claims Matter Less Than Finding a Vaccine

Should investors be worried about the latest weekly jobless claims? Jim Cramer says it's not about that.

Sophie Bearman

Jim Cramer Says AMC Needs Crowds to Survive

Can social distancing happen in a movie theater? Jim Cramer talks AMC and theater chains going forward.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: What Is Lifetime Value of Apple Customers?

Apple remains one of the stocks pushing the Nasdaq to all-time highs. Jim Cramer weighs in on the stock at all-time highs.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Doesn't Believe Cloudera Has Buyer

Jim Cramer has some thoughts about Cloudera and its chances of being acquired.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Wishes He Bought Five Below Stock

Jim Cramer breaks down why he wish he bought Five Below after earnings.

DanKuhn14

Jim Cramer Says Buy Chewy

Chewy released earnings Tuesday night. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer Says Buy Tesla Stock

Tesla shares topped $1,000. Here's what Jim Cramer thinks.

Katherine Ross

Jim Cramer: In a Slowdown, Cloud Stocks Soar

Here's what Jim Cramer thinks about tech stocks right now.

Katherine Ross