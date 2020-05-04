StreetLightning
What Jim Cramer Found 'Worrisome' in Warren Buffett's Recent Moves

Katherine Ross

Investors heard from the Oracle of Omaha on Saturday, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reported earnings

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company’s first-quarter net loss totaled $49.75 billion, or $30,653 per Class A share, reflecting $54.52 billion in losses from investments, mainly common stocks. That compared to year-earlier net earnings of $21.66 billion, or $13,209 a share.

"As efforts to contain the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated in the second half of March and continued through April, most of our businesses were negatively affected, with the effects to date ranging from relatively minor to severe," the company said in its quarterly filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

But the thing I want to focus on is cash on hand. 

Cash on hand totaled a record $137 billion as of March 31, up almost $10 billion from the end of 2019. 

However, Buffett said that that sum “isn’t all that huge when you think about worst-case possibilities.” 

Watch the full video above for Jim Cramer's full take on Buffett.

