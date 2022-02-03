Spotify Stock Falls Apart: When To Buy

Spotify stock is sinking again. Rather than holding the stock and hoping for the best, investors can be more strategic in choosing when to buy SPOT — and when to stay away from it.

February 2 was another bad day for Spotify stock (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology SA Report investors.

After shares had fallen 53% from the February 2021 all-time high through January 27, the brief rally that followed was eventually unwound by an ill-received earnings report that pushed SPOT back to less than $172 per share in after-hours trading, on Wednesday.

Here is what happened, and what investors can do about Spotify stock as it inches closer to a post-pandemic low once again

Spotify’s disappointing earnings

On the surface, Spotify’s Q4 results were not all that bad. Revenues of €2.69 billion grew year-on-year by a healthy 24%. MAU, or monthly active users, increased by 18%, reaching the high end of the company’s guidance range.

Premium average revenue per user climbed 3%, although the increase was supported by favorable foreign exchange movements. Still, solid growth and strong pricing led to gross margins of 26.5%, which was better than the management team’s most upbeat estimates.

Yet, SPOT sank 10%, after recovering from post-earnings losses that peaked at around 20%. The problem is that the outlook for Q1 was timid: MAU and premium subs lagged consensus by a few million each, putting a dent on the growth narrative.

Buy SPOT stock on weakness?

Despite already being in deep correction territory, SPOT is still a growth stock that demands investors’ appreciation for a growth story in order to thrive. Spotify has not consistently turned a net profit so far. Even as far out as 2025, the forward P/E is still a rich 33 times based on pre-earnings consensus estimates.

For this reason, I believe that SPOT is still a classic case of a falling knife. Sure, valuations have become increasingly more attractive in the past 12 months. But until investors begin to turn overwhelmingly bullish, share price can continue to tank and hurt dip-buyers along the way.

Therefore, if thinking about buying SPOT on weakness, I would probably use a similar strategy to the one that I described for ARK Innovation (ARKK). If and once Spotify stock tops its own 50-day moving average, this will probably be a sign of positive momentum, and likely a green light to buy the dip.

Importantly, by staying away from SPOT when it trades below its moving average, investors can avoid holding the stock as it heads further down. This simple strategy does not work for all stocks at all times, but it often does in the case of boom-and-bust cycles like this one.

Spotify is sinking back towards post-pandemic lows. Is now a good time to buy the dip?

