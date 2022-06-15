Spotify Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy in June

Decreasing churn, growing revenues, and a clear vision for the future should guide the audio streaming leader in the coming years.

Since the beginning of 2022, Spotify's (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology S.A. Report stock has lost roughly 60% of its value. But at last week's Investor Day, the company made a good case for why investors should consider a position in the audio streaming leader.

Let's check out three reasons why you may want to invest in SPOT in June.

1. Churn Is No Longer a Worry

Previously, analysts pointed to subscriber churn as a reason to avoid investing in media streaming services such as SPOT. Thanks to increased competition and rising membership costs, many companies in the industry have been dealing with this issue.

However, this hasn't really been a problem for Spotify. In fact, its average paid subscriber churn rate has reduced dramatically, from 5.5% in 2017 to 3.9% by the end of 2021.

This is due to the pricing power of the company. Despite growing competition, Spotify's low price has helped it keep subscribers on the platform.

And when we look at ad-supported users with "free" accounts, Spotify reported an improvement of 650 basis points in its churn rate.

Figure 2: Spotify's active monthly churn rate. Spotify IR

In the chart above, you can also see the big difference in churn among Spotify and its main competitors. Therefore, we believe that the company is still far ahead of other companies in the audio streaming segment and should remain the leader in the coming years.

Figure 3: Top apps across music streaming. Spotify IR

2. Improved Revenue Outlook

Churn wasn't the only company metric that improved over time. For analysts who like companies with results, Spotify may be on the right track. Over the past five years, gross profit has tripled, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35%.

Figure 4: SPOT EPS surprise & estimates by quarter. Seeking Alpha

In addition, the company's margins have also risen. Daniel Ek, Spotify's CEO, estimates the company will see a 40% improvement in its gross margin and a 20% improvement in its operating margin.

3. Spotify Is Not Just a Music Player

Those who think that Spotify is just a music platform are quite mistaken. It is now a complete audio platform. One of the reasons for the company not meeting its long-term goals was its aggressive spending to build out its podcast and audiobook platforms.

Spotify said it has committed more than $1 billion to podcasting and expects podcast revenue to increase substantially this year, from the $215 million last year.

Figure 5: Spotify's future growth drivers. Spotify IR

In addition to music, podcasts, and audiobooks, Spotify also plans to insert new types of content over the next 10 years that would increase its average revenue per user, according to engineering manager Alexander Nordstrom. He said the platform is on track to reach its goal of 1 billion users by 2030.

Spotify's Marketplace has also been growing strongly, reaching 161 million by 2021. The company also expects growth of 30% in 2022.

Figure 6: Significant marketplace growth. Spotify IR

Our Take

Spotify is the leading company in the audio streaming industry, showing clear dominance over other players. Competing against Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Amazon, and other large technology companies is very difficult. But the platform is excelling year after year, and this is reflected in the company's operating results.

Therefore, we believe SPOT could be a good choice for long-term investors who like the technology sector and predict the streaming segment will gain more space. However, because we are in a bear market, with falling stocks and high volatility, investors should be careful when allocating their capital.

