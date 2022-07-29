Spotify reported Q2 earnings results on Wednesday. The company continues to beat market expectations, and its future should be even more promising.

On July 27, Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology S.A. Report reported second-quarter (Q2) results that surprised many Wall Street analysts. That was much-needed news for the streaming service's stock, which has lost nearly 60% year to date.

Let's take a closer look at the earnings release by comparing the market's expectations to Spotify's actual Q2 results.

Figure 1: Spotify Q2 Earnings: Still the #1 Audio Streaming Service

Results vs Consensus:

The audio giant managed to beat many of the market's expectations, pointing to strong growth this quarter. Spotify generated $2.91 billion in revenue, versus an expectation of $2.89 billion.

The company also surprised Wall Street by announcing that it had 433 million monthly active users (MAUs) in the quarter, versus a forecast of 429 million. That's a big jump from the 365 MAUs the company recorded in the previous quarter.

In addition, the number of paid subscribers increased 14% year over year, accounting for much of Spotify's higher-than-expected revenue.

Figure 2: Spotify's Q2 2022 results. Spotify

However, Spotify's cost and margin results left something to be desired. For the second quarter, Spotify reported a gross margin of 25.3%, versus an expected 25.4%.

The company's Ad-Supported business is still pulling down Spotify's gross margin. This unit has very low margins compared to the Premium segment. But Premium also had lower margins in Q2 than in the last four quarters.

Figure 3: Spotify's Q2 gross margin. Spotify

Spotify's main problem is generating recurring profits. Its small margins led the company to report an earnings-per-share (EPS) miss.

Wall Street expected a loss of 68 cents per share, but Spotify reported a loss of 85 cents for the quarter.

What’s Next?

For the third quarter, Spotify has provided guidance that is in line with market projections. That's a positive point for investors who were afraid of a possible slowdown in the second half of the year.

Figure 4: Spotify's guidance vs. consensus. Yahoo Finance

In addition, the company announced that it is reducing hiring by 25% for the second half of 2022.

That's a fairly common announcement among tech startups right now. These companies are being forced to cut costs in every way possible to mitigate potential problems due to upcoming interest rate hikes.

Our Take: Spotify Is the #1 Audio Streaming Service

Spotify is clearly dominating the audio streaming segment. But low margins continue to be a problem for the company.

However, the company's lower-revenue segments are gradually representing a smaller percentage of the company's total profit, while more profitable segments (such as podcasts) are growing.

We believe SPOT could be a good choice for long-term investors who like the technology sector and predict the audio streaming segment will gain more space.

