Roku is about to report its Q2 earnings and needs to at least beat market estimates for shares to rally.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku Inc. Report is slated to report second-quarter (Q2) results on July 28 after the closing bell. The company badly needs good news — its stock has lost more than 66% since the beginning of the year.

Could the TV hardware and streaming company report Q2 results strong enough to cheer investors, at least for the short term?

Figure 1: Roku: What to Expect Ahead of Q2 Earnings Roku

Modest Expectations

In its first-quarter earnings release, Roku's management forecast that macro headwinds such as supply-chain disruptions, rising inflation, and geopolitical conflict would continue to dictate the company's pace of growth for the near term.

Accordingly, the company set relatively modest expectations for Q2. Roku expects revenues of $805 million, which would reflect 25% year-over-year growth.

But in order to deliver results in line with its own forecast, and to beat market estimates, Roku will need to report a loss per share of less than 68 cents in Q2.

Streaming Companies at Risk From a Slowing Economy

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne is bearish on Roku. He recently cut his price target from $105 to $80 and reaffirmed his sell recommendation.

Swinburne believes smart investors should take a more cautious approach to TV and streaming companies because, if we were to enter a recession, both advertisers and consumers would pull back on spending.

He is also concerned that consumers will switch to Big Tech streaming competitors like

Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, and Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report, which are threatening to "peel away" American sports from pay TV.

Long-Term Bullishness

Roku's management considers the current macro headwinds to be a near-term problem that should give way eventually to long-term gains.

That kind of thinking is why Cathie Wood, founder of ARK Invest, has listed Roku among her funds' top four holdings.

Recently, ARK Invest released a detailed report that forecast Roku will reach a price target of $605 per share in 2026. According to ARK Invest, video advertising revenue will likely be the biggest contributor to the company's growth over the next five years. The firm sees a base case scenario in which Roku grows revenue at an annual rate of 39% to reach $14 billion by 2026.

ARK owns 7.7% of Roku's total shares, which corresponds to 5% of the weight of the firm's combined funds. Wood acquired the shares at a value between $243 and $254. ARK's position has a current market value of $824.9 million.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)