Roku Stock: Why It Spiked This Week

On Wednesday, Roku’s stock spiked more than 20%. Let’s dig into what happened and whether this is a buying opportunity for the streaming platform’s stock.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report investors had great news this week. In just one day, ROKU stock gained more than 18%. That helped to alleviate the losses investors have seen so far this year.

However, after months of consecutive losses, should this rise in the price of ROKU signal a buying opportunity for investors? In this article, we’ll discuss why the stock spiked and what the market expects from Roku in the coming years.

Figure 1: Roku sign in New York, NY. Reuters

Why did Roku shares spike?

This week, Roku and Google reached a multiyear agreement that will keep YouTube and YouTube TV (a livestreaming service) on Roku’s streaming platform.

Roku had removed the YouTube TV app from its channel store back in April because the companies had failed to reach an agreement. In retaliation, Google – whose parent company is Alphabet (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report – threatened to remove YouTube itself from Roku.

However, now both companies have now agreed to make nice.

The financial terms of the new agreement are yet unknown. However, YouTube will remain on Roku for years to come.

And that’s apparently all investors cared about.

Roku shares spiked following the news on Wednesday, up more than 18%. This was the stock’s biggest single-day rally since 2019.

How does Wall Street rate Roku?

According to TipRanks, based on 22 analysts covering ROKU, the average share price target is $397, which would represent a 70% upside from its current price.

The highest reported target is $550, with an upside over 130%. The lowest recommendation on the TipRanks platform for Roku shares is $220, which would be a loss of more htan 6%

Our take

The market has high expectations for Roku. And every bit of positive news for the company seems to send its stock spiking upward.

However, even with the recent boost to shares, it’s worth remembering that ROKU has not shown investors good gains in 2021. In fact, it’s accumulated a loss of more than 20% year to date.

Furthermore, if we were to disregard the month of December, we’d see that the stock’s value has dropped nearly 35% in just one year.

Figure 2: ROKU stock performance in 2021. data from Yahoo Finance

So we have two possible scenarios.

First, for investors who – like many analysts – believe that Roku still has growth potential, what we have here is a bargain. ROKU’s price is currently much more attractive than what we saw in 2020 and earlier this year.

On the other hand, if you’re bearish on the company’s business model and are concerned about how Roku will fare against competition such as Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, now is a bad time to buy. A one-day increase of 20% shouldn’t justify a stock purchase, since past returns are no guarantee of future earnings.

