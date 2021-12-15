Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Roku Stock Up 70%? One Analyst Sees An Attractive Buying Opportunity

After a dismal 2021 which saw ROKU’s share price tumble 30%, one bullish analyst sees 70% upside.
Author:
and

While Roku’s  (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report share price has struggled mightily in recent months, some pros see a brighter future ahead for the company.

Here, we’ll consider the thesis of an analyst who thinks Roku’s stock is presenting a strong buy-in point for long-term investors.

Figure 1: Roku offices.

Figure 1: Roku offices.

What is the opportunity?

Shyan Patil, an analyst at Susquehanna, recently reiterated his “Positive” rating on ROKU and set his price target to $380 – this represents a 70% upside from the current price.

Patil believes that Roku’s switch to CTV (Connected TV) could act as a major catalyst for the company's share price. He thinks the company is very well positioned to take advantage of the earnings opportunities presented by CTV advertising.

But there are risks

Although shares of ROKU have already been beaten down over the past year, Patil expects the company's performance to still come under continued pressure in the short term – the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first half of 2022 could be rocky.

But for those willing to weather some possible volatility, Patil thinks ROKU’s current share price is a good deal for long-term investors. If ROKU can continue to gain market share and develop its main revenue segments, shareholders will have lots to look forward to.

Is ROKU Cheap?

Patil points out that ROKU is close to its 52-week low. After reaching a high point of $437 per share in July of this year, the stock is trading at only $221 – that’s a drop of 53%.

But is this massive devaluation justified? When we compare some of ROKU’s multiples to those of its peers, we see that the company still looks like it's on the expensive side.

Looking at Price / Sales ratios within the streaming sector, we see that Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Amazon  (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report have the smallest multiples (this should be taken with a grain of salt, of course – neither company focuses exclusively on streaming).

Roku, with a P/S of 8x, sits closer to Netflix, with a P/S of 9x.

Figure 2: Streaming company's P/S.

Figure 2: Streaming company's P/S.

It is up to the individual investor to decide whether this 8x P/S multiple is attractive or not, given Roku’s potential growth prospects. Cross-industry comparisons can be tough here, as different streaming services can have very different business models.

Our Take

Roku is trading at a much lower price than it was a year ago – or even three months ago. For investors who believe in the company’s growth path over the coming years, the current share price could represent an attractive buy-in opportunity.

However, Roku’s multiples are still too high for us to consider this company “cheap.” To justify being traded at the same P/S level as Netflix (the current leader in the streaming market), Roku would need to show comparable growth and have a reasonable chance of gaining significant market share.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

