Roku Stock Earnings: A Tough Q4 Ahead

Streaming company Roku will report its fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell on February 17. Here's what investors need to know.

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report shares have been in freefall since they peaked in the middle of last year. At one point hitting $490, shares today sit at just $161 - that’s a 67% drop off their all-time high.

With its business’s growth slowing and at a valuation that’s high compared to its peers, Roku needs to prove that it is up to the challenges ahead if shareholders are to have any hope for a reversal.

Roku has the opportunity to stop the bleeding and reduce bearish sentiment with its Q4 earnings. Here's what you need to know ahead of Roku's earnings release.

Roku Q4 earnings: what to look out for

Roku will report its Q4 earnings on Feb 17 after the closing bell.

The streaming company needs to report earnings-per-share above $0.04 cents to beat market expectations – that’s a 92% drop in EPS compared to the same period last year.

On the revenue side, for a beat, the company needs to grow by at least 37.6% year-over-year - that would imply revenue of approximately $894+ million. Roku’s revenue generation over the past several quarters has been very consistent, so a big surprise here seems unlikely.

As is usually the case for streaming companies, investors should keep an eye on Roku’s reported number of active accounts and its average revenue per user.

Finally, look out for news on the ad business that ROKU has been building alongside its tv streaming service - a surprise profit there could help the company make an earnings beat.

Roku Q4 earnings: what’s likely to happen

According to the guidance given by Roku during Q3, supply chain disruptions may have had an outsized impact on Q4 results - the company was unsure that it could fully meet a projected spike in holiday-related demand .

The company also anticipated that several investments in research and marketing would increase its operating expenses. It saw EBITDA as landing near $70 million in Q4, compared to $130 million in Q3.

According to Roku’s own projections, it seems unlikely that the company will achieve a significant EPS beat this Q4. That’d put a damper on Roku's beautiful earnings beat pattern, which it’s established over the last six quarters.

An earnings beat may not even be enough to save Roku’s stock anyway. The company beat on earnings expectations by a significant margin in Q3, but it nevertheless tanked 9% immediately after. Investors were disappointed by Roku’s worse-than-expected sales and modest guidance.

Conversely, even if Roku’s Q4 numbers are disappointing, satisfactory guidance for 2022 (perhaps thanks to lighter market headwinds) may be enough to spark some optimism in investors.

Since Roku stock is trading at roughly one-third of its ATH, long-term investors may want to take advantage of the opportunity to buy at a discounted multiple.

Plenty of conservative investors still see the stock as too expensive, though, despite its year-long tumble. Roku currently trades at a forward P/E of 84x - that’s quite a bit higher than the industry average of 15x. It’s up to the individual to decide, given Roku’s growth prospects, whether that multiple is justified.

