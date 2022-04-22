Is Roku Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

Roku (ROKU) - Get Roku, Inc. Class A Report stock has been in free fall since the middle of last year. Several headwinds have made it difficult for the company to continue reporting growth in line with market expectations.

With first-quarter (Q1) earnings just around the corner — the announcement is scheduled for April 28 — Roku has a chance to reverse its losing streak. But to do this, it must beat Wall Street expectations.

Let's dig into whether Roku is a good buy ahead of its earnings report.

What to Look for When Roku Reports Earnings

Wall Street is already expecting the worst for Roku. In the previous quarter, Roku beat earnings per share (EPS) expectations but missed its revenue forecast. And the company's Q1 guidance was soft. All of those factors led the stock to fall sharply by over 22% after its Q4 earnings report.

This time around, to beat market estimates for Q1, Roku will need to report loss-per-share numbers higher than 19 cents. Regarding revenue, Wall Street expects Roku to report numbers above $719 million, which would represent 25% year-over-year (YoY) growth. Also, Roku is expecting gross profit of around $360 million and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $55 million.

Roku has already anticipated that, by 2022, ongoing supply-chain disruptions should continue to impact the global economy and, consequently, the broader consumer electronics and TV industry, in particular. With that, high costs are likely to continue. But the company's strategy of focusing on account acquisition to insulate its customers from high costs may cause negative player gross margins.

The upside of all this is that all these headwinds appear to be temporary, and in the long term, the company's growth should be sustained.

A Blurry Streaming Landscape

According to MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson, considering the streaming landscape, there are three critical strategic issues that should continue to put pressure on ROKU in the near term. These include:

Competition from the recently combined Warner Bros. Discovery WBD) - ) - Get WARNER BROS. DISCOVERY, INC. Report Competition in the AVOD (advertising video on demand) and SVOD (subscription video on demand) arenas, which should force Roku to create more exclusive content More concerns about U.S. consumers moving away from streaming devices to internet-enabled TVs.

These critical factors prompted Nathanson to update his sell recommendation on Roku before earnings day. But he's predicting that the stock will still hit $100 per share later this year.

Easing Comps and New Launches Could Be Catalysts

Truist analyst Matthew Thornton recently cut his price target on Roku to $150 before earnings after a supply-chain recovery appeared to be more elongated than originally forecast. However, Thornton sees good reason for Roku to return to growth soon.

Easing comps, new service content, and a potential expansion into new international markets are potential catalysts for the company throughout the year.

So Is Roku a Buy?

The short term does not look particularly favorable for Roku, especially with ongoing supply-chain disruptions and rising costs. However, Roku shares have been heavily punished since the middle of last year. In 2022 alone, ROKU has depreciated nearly 50%.

Recently, the biggest streaming player, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, reported losing subscribers for the first time in 10 years. This naturally stirred up more pessimism about the streaming business. Roku shares have fallen nearly 8%, in line with Netflix's 35% stock plunge.

Still, skepticism over the company's near-term difficulties has been weighing on Roku, which even in free fall continues to trade at high multiples compared to the sector. Roku's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio indicates it currently trades at 68 times, which is a more than 300% difference over the sector as a whole.

However, there is a reason behind Roku's high multiples. Unlike Netflix, Roku still has great growth potential in a market seen as disruptive by many investors. For example, renowned investor Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - Get ARK Innovation ETF Report has Roku in the second position by weight. The fund currently owns roughly $736 million worth of Roku shares.

Even though its stock has been falling sharply since 2021, Cathie Wood's confidence in Roku remains unshaken. In fact, she bought yet another 70,647 Roku shares in February through her flagship Ark Innovation and Ark Next Generation Internet (ARKW) - Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Report ETFs.

Perhaps for like-minded investors, the short-term headwinds that both Roku and other streaming stocks are experiencing may be a good opportunity to buy shares at more attractive multiples for the long term.

