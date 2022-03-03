Sell Netflix? Why Damodaran Thinks The Stock Is Overpriced

One of the world’s most respected authorities on valuation recently published an analysis on the FANGAM stocks. One of his key conclusions: Netflix’s intrinsic value has decreased.

NYU professor Aswath Damodaran is a world-renowned authority on stock valuations. In one of his most recent analyses, he stated that mood and momentum do move prices but ultimately have little effect on companies’ intrinsic valuations.

The “dean of valuation” believes that core business narratives ultimately determine companies’ value, and, in his opinion, Netflix (NFLX) is currently the most overvalued stock in the FANGAM group. Here, we’ll explore Dr. Damodaran’s conclusions and explain why we think this expert is right on the money.

Figure 1: NYU professor Aswath Damodaran is a world-renowned authority on stock valuations. Twitter

Loss of fundamentals

Netflix’s valuation hinges on its capability to (aggressively) grow its subscriber base. The problem is, to achieve that, the company must keep producing new content, and that’s very expensive. Dr. Damodaran refers to this problem as a “hamster wheel,” and he says Netflix seems to be unable to get out, especially now that user growth is losing traction.

The professor explains that a slower-growing user base is not the fault of Netflix per se - rather, we can look to the company’s competition, especially Disney Plus, for an explanation. As competitor movie streaming platforms have ramped up their spending to fuel their catalogs, US and European markets have matured, and the cost of acquiring new users has risen.

Previously, Dr. Damodaran’s valuation of Netflix assumed that costs would scale down, but now he believes it’ll be difficult for Netflix to increase its efficiency. Under a new, gloomier growth scenario, he projects 12% revenue growth and a 25% target margin. That has led him to offer up a target price of $327, which implies a 14% downside from NFLX’s current share price.

Mavenflix’s take

When investors analyze Netflix’s stock price, most of them look at the company as a subscriber platform with predictable revenue — similar to a SaaS. But investors should not forget that Netflix is not just a streaming titan, it’s a storytelling Titan. And in this latter department, I believe Netflix has been struggling.

A good story is not measured simply by how many people watch it but also by how many people still talk about it after watching it. Netflix’s most-watched movies in 2021 were We Can Be Heroes and Red Notice. For Disney Plus, they were Moana and Frozen. Let’s take a look at how often each of these films were searched for last year in the US.

Data suggests Netflix’s shows create brief but significant spikes of interest but ultimately end up forgotten. Disney, on the other hand, seems to be able to keep people interested in their movies and franchises in the long-term. If Netflix continues to struggle landing a flywheel of long-term, successful franchises, it might have a hard time decreasing its new client acquisition costs.

An uncertain rate

Dr. Damodaran concluded his analysis by stating that he’s very hesitant to invest in Netflix, even at discounted trading prices: “I believe that scaling down content costs, key to the company's future success, has become more difficult, not less, after the entry of Disney into the streaming wars.”

Top Wall Street analysts seem to have a more bullish take: out of 27 ratings, the stock has 13 “buy” recommendations, 13 “hold” recommendations, and only 1 “sell” recommendation. The average target price stands at $515, which implies a healthy 35% upside.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)