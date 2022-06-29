With similar but not identical business models, you can compare NFLX and SPOT to determine which one should thrive for years to come.

Against a backdrop of falling technology stocks, it is worthwhile knowing how to pick the ones that should return to previous heights. That's why we think it's worth comparing the market leaders of the video and audio streaming sectors.

Read on to find out which stock is better: Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report or Spotify (SPOT) - Get Spotify Technology S.A. Report?

Figure 1: Netflix vs. Spotify: Which Is the Better Streaming Stock? Miro Medium

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Disney Stock Is Cheaper Than Ever. Should You Buy?)

Business Models

Before comparing the two stocks, it is necessary to stress that the companies operate in a completely different way, even though they are both positioned as streaming stocks. Netflix started by licensing content to gradually add to its platform. Now it focuses on producing more and more original content to differentiate itself from its competitors.

On the other hand, Spotify, being in the audio streaming market, cannot so easily produce content. It needs to pay music and podcast creators to host their productions on the platform.

However, both companies have the same main source of revenue: a recurring monthly subscription fee. Spotify also has ad revenue coming in from its free plan. Netflix has announced that it intends to study a way to introduce ads to the platform, but it has not yet begun to incorporate this.

Nevertheless, at this point, Netflix still has the advantage. Even with only one source of revenue, the amount charged for the monthly fee is much higher than that charged by Spotify, and it is able to reach a larger number of people with its content.

Competitive Environment

The streaming environment in general is already very competitive. The huge earning potential of this industry has attracted major players to compete for consumers' attention. However, it is indisputable that video streaming is much more fragmented than audio streaming.

Both Netflix and Spotify compete with giants such as Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report and Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report. But Spotify still holds a very large share of the market, while Netflix has increasingly lost its share.

So when it comes to competition, the risk for Spotify is much lower.

Valuation

Both stocks are relatively discounted thanks to the drop we've seen in tech stocks this year. SPOT has accumulated a 60% loss through 2022, while NFLX is at -70%. Looking at the companies' revenue multiples, we can see that SPOT is cheaper than NFLX.

Figure 2: SPOT and NFLX valuation. Yahoo Finance

Therefore, here we consider it a technical tie. Both Spotify and Netflix have heavily discounted valuations and, consequently, great possibilities for appreciation in the coming years.

Our View: Spotify Takes the Lead

Even though it has higher revenues, a larger customer base, and a better track record of execution, we believe Netflix is in a tough spot. The loss of subscribers in the last quarter has spooked analysts and caused growth projections to sink in recent months.

Therefore, we believe SPOT is the better choice between the two. With a less saturated and less competitive market, Spotify should continue to grow in the coming years, as well as developing other revenue sources on its platform.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)