Netflix Stock: Why Wall Street Is Getting Bullish Again

Despite a loss of subscribers and a major share-price drop in 2022, Netflix has fans among Wall Street analysts. Here's why you should reconsider this stock.

Netflix is undertaking a few short-term initiatives, such as paid sharing plans and an ad-supported subscription tier, to recoup its subscriber losses.

Wall Street analysts are particularly enthused about the company's plan to add an ad-supported subscription tier.

Due to its 60% year-to-date stock loss, Netflix's valuation is starting to look attractive.

Netflix's Short-Term Initiatives

In recent years, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has performed like a growth stock with very stretched multiples. So when growth stocks crashed in November 2021 in the face of high inflation, Netflix fell along with them.

But the streaming service has been facing headwinds of its own.

For years, Netflix dominated the streaming space. But the competition has become increasingly fierce, with rival platforms like Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report Hulu and Disney+ and Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report Prime Video challenging Netflix's pole position.

As a consequence, Netflix reported two quarters of subscriber loss. That was brutal for its stock and put it in limbo between growth and value.

Aware of this, Netflix has started setting short-term goals with an eye to re-accelerating revenue growth. Recent history has shown that it's no longer easy for the company to attract new users, so instead it will focus on monetizing its existing subscriber base.

Initiatives like a paid "sharing" option and a lower-priced ad-supported plan have the potential to attract additional revenue from tens of millions of households.

Currently, paid sharing is available only in some countries in Central and South America. Netflix has said it will not bring this option to other corners of the world until it sees how paid sharing has performed there.

The ad-supported version of Netflix will cost between $7 and $9 and will play a four-minute commercial break for every hour of content.

Such initiatives have brought hope to investors who had become skeptical about the company's ability to keep growing its business — especially considering its already heavily discounted valuation.

A Sequence of Upgrades

Wall Street's skepticism about Netflix's business growth is slowly dissipating. Going against the broader market, Netflix soared nearly 10% in one month while the S&P 500 plummeted nearly 8% in the same period. However, Netflix shares have fallen nearly 60% in 2022.

Netflix's recent rally has been partly due to a string of Wall Street upgrades for the stock.

Atlantic Equities recently upgraded Netflix from neutral to overperform, citing the potential of the company's new ad-supported tier.

Analyst Hamilton Faber estimates that advertising revenues should generate $6.7 billion over the next three years. He has also forecast an average revenue per user (ARPU) of $26 per month. By comparison, Netflix's current ARPU for the U.S. is $15.95.

Atlantic Equities has a price target for Netflix of $283 — indicating a potential upside of 15% over the next 12 months.

Other firms such as Oppenheimer and Evercore ISI have also upgraded Netflix in the past two weeks.

Analyst Jason Helfstein of Oppenheimer now has a buy recommendation on Netflix with a price target of $325 — over 30% upside. He believes that, in addition to attracting first-time subscribers, the ad-supported tier will give the company a huge opportunity to re-engage those who had already canceled their subscriptions.

And Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Netflix to outperform with a price target of $305, implying a 22% upside. In his write-up, he mentioned that Netflix's advertising initiatives have yet to be factored into Wall Street's current estimates and the streaming giant's valuation.

The Bottom Line

Even though 2022 will go down in Netflix history as the year when the streaming giant lost users for the first time, the streaming giant is still an excellent company.

Netflix's robust fundamentals don't lie. Over the past decade, Netflix has been progressively improving its earnings per share (EPS). In particular, 2018 was a positive inflection point.

The company boasts a return on equity (ROE) of 26.7% vs. an entertainment industry average of 6.1% and a return on invested capital (ROIC) of 17.5% vs. 9% for the industry. Such numbers are certainly impressive when comparing Netflix's high profitability to its peer group.

Last year, Netflix reported long-term debt levels below five times earnings for the first time. That trend is expected to continue this year.

Finally, Netflix's 60% year-to-date drop has made its valuation look much more attractive. Netflix's earnings yield (inverse of the price-to-earnings ratio) is 4.8%, showing a tremendous improvement from its yield of between 0.3% and 1.1% over the last decade.

