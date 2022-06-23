Netflix Stock: Why These Analysts Still Think It's A Sell

NFLX is down 70% for the year but could fall further, according to some analysts.

With a cumulative loss of 70% year to date, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report may still fall even further, according to some analysts. The pessimism in the streaming and technology sector in general is increasing, making it difficult to invest in companies exposed to these types of services.

Let's take a look at what the analysts are saying and why they think NFLX could fall even further in the coming months.

Why Analysts Continue to Downgrade NFLX

Matthew Harrigan, analyst at Benchmark, had rated Netflix stock as Hold in January. However, he recently admitted that he made a mistake. The analyst has now downgraded the stock to Sell. Currently, Harrigan has a price target for NFLX of $157.

And he's not alone. Christophe Cherblanc, an analyst at Société Générale, also rated the streaming giant's shares as Sell, with a target price of $170. Christophe believes that the company may struggle in executing future targets and containing operating costs.

What Is Pulling the Stock Down?

One of the reasons that shares of NFLX and other companies in the streaming sector have been sinking in recent months is investors' preoccupation with inflation. When prices increase, consumers tend to switch from discretionary spending to buying only what's necessary. Therefore, spending on entertainment and leisure often takes a back seat.

This was clear from the falling user base the company reported last quarter. For the first time in its history, Netflix had a higher churn than net additions.

In addition, growing competition in the segment also scares analysts, who project shrinking margins for the streaming industry. The industry's price war directly impacts the growth of its participants, as well as their operating margins.

Wall Street's Take

According to TipRanks, based on 41 analysts covering NFLX, the company has an average price target of $284 per share. This average is already an upside of 60%. On average, the stock is rated a Hold.

The highest reported price target is $405, which implies potential gains of over 127%. The lowest NFLX price target on TipRanks is $157, which would be a loss of only 10%. This may signal that analysts believe the stock is already near a bottom.

Even as pessimism surrounds both NFLX and the stock market as a whole, one can see that much of the market believes Netflix still has plenty of room to grow and appreciate in value. However, uncertainties about the growth of the streaming industry and growing competition in the segment have led a large portion of analysts to recommend holding the stock.

Of the 41 recommendations, nine analysts say Buy, six recommend Sell, and the rest are Hold recommendations.

Our View

Netflix remains the dominant player in the streaming segment, with the largest number of subscribers and also with the highest research relevance. However, this dominance has been decreasing over time, and it's possible that the end of the "Netflix era" may come soon.

Competitors such as Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report gradually increase their market share in the sector and are able to offer lower prices to the consumer, which makes price competition difficult.

Still, reiterating what was said in “Netflix Stock: A Bullish, a Bearish, and a Neutral Perspective From Wall Street,” NFLX today is trading in line with market multiples, with a forward PE of 17 times, indicating an attractive floor price for the stock right now.

