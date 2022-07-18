Netflix’s earnings are just around the corner. The streaming company will report results after the closing bell on July 19th.

The streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report will report its Q2 results amid a backdrop of institutional skepticism. After an unimpressive last couple of quarters, investors have concerns regarding Netflix’s subscriber growth potential.

Netflix needs to prove to its investors that the company can insulate itself from competition in the streaming space and return to growing its user base - ASAP.

Here's what to expect for Netflix's Q2 earnings.

Figure 1: Netflix Stock: What To Expect Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Wired

(Read more from the MavenFlix: 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying Netflix Stock)

What To Look At for NFLX’s Q2 Earnings

It is highly unlikely that Netflix will report earnings as devastating as its recent Q1 earnings. Three months ago, the company reported a brutal subscriber loss of 200,000 after forecasting that it would add 2.5 million subscribers. The terrible headline result took the market by surprise, and shares of NFLX plummeted nearly 40% right after the earnings announcement.

This time around, Netflix anticipates losing another 2 million users. The company stated that slow acquisitions and the short-term impact of subscription price changes, coupled with seasonality trends, are responsible for a lackluster Q2 forecast. However, Netflix CFO Spencer Neumann stated that for 2022 "there will be paid net add growth."

With expectations lowered, though, Netflix numbers are unlikely to catch Wall Street experts off guard. Netflix will need to report earnings per share above $2.96 to beat Wall Street's modest estimates. Hitting that mark would mean Netflix had zero EPS growth compared to the same period last year.

With regards to revenue, Netflix needs to report nearly 10% year-over-year growth to beat market estimates. That equates to about $8.04 billion in revenue generation. Wall Street's growth forecasts are taking Netflix's revenue growth headwinds into greater account this time around. Those headwinds include a sizable number of accounts shared among households and fierce competition from other streaming platforms.

Bullish And Bearish Trends For NFLX

Netflix's original content should be the platform's main asset in retaining and attracting subscribers in Q2. The smash hit final season of Stranger Things, for instance, has become the most-watched English-language TV series in Netflix history. Viewers watched about 335 million hours of the show between late May and early June.

The company is also working to address its high costs and reduce expenses. To stabilize its cash flow, Netflix had two recent rounds of layoffs. In May, the company cut 150 workers, and in June they cut another 300.

Netflix is also set to roll out its ad-supported subscription service later this year. In partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, this ad-supported tier initiative should help improve the company's revenues by attracting new users via a lower-price subscription model. Although the results from this effort will not be reflected in Q2, news on the tier may prompt some stock movement.

On the flip side of the coin, several factors may contribute negatively to Netflix’s Q2 performance. Among experts’ main worries are 1) indications that subscribers have already peaked in North American markets and 2) forex exchange (FX) headwinds continuing to hurt Netflix's topline.

And, if a recession does materialize, streaming companies' revenues are vulnerable to consumers’ reducing their discretionary spending.

Finally, strong competition from rising players such as Disney+ (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, HBOMax, and Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report. In the American market, HBOMax grew 2% in the last quarter, while Disney+ and Prime Video remained stable. Meanwhile, Netflix lost -2% in market share in the U.S., according to data from March of this year.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)