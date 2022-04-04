Netflix's 2021 financial results were below what the market expected, which helped set the stage for a big drop in the first few months of 2022. Still, long-term investors may see lower prices - shares have actually hit and even dipped below their pre-pandemic levels - as a buying opportunity. Let's explore ways to take advantage of this NFLX opportunity.

Figure 1: Netflix Stock: Poor Performance In Early 2022 Could Create An Attractive Opportunity. Getty Images

Netflix’s 2022 Performance, Thus Far

NFLX has already dropped a staggering 35% in 2022. Shares started the year at $597 and are down to $376 at the time of this article’s writing.

Figure 2: NFLX performance year-to-date. Yahoo Finance

Much of this poor performance is related to the low net adds reported in Netflix’s last quarterly summary. In addition, inflationary pressures and the threat of severe interest rate hikes in the coming months have made investors much warier of high-valuation, technology-sector stocks.

Still, NFLX is being traded at prices seen before the pandemic. That may point to a buying opportunity for shares of the streaming giant. In recent years, Netflix has proven itself to be a resilient company that can captivate its users and, when necessary, increase its prices without much ill effect.

What Does Wall Street Say?

According to Tip Ranks, analysts of NFLX have assigned it an average target price of $515. That implies an upside of 36%. The highest target price given by an analyst is $700, while the lowest target price is $342 (the latter implying a drop of approximately 11%).

Of the 35 analysts covering Netflix on the platform, 18 have a “Buy” recommendation, 15 have a “Hold” recommendation, and only 2 have a “Sell” recommendation.

On the whole, then, Wall Street seems to have a moderately positive view of Netflix. Few analysts see the company’s share price continuing to tank, but plenty are fairly reserved about potential upside.

Our Take

Given the recent drop in its stock price, NFLX could be a great opportunity for those investors who believe in the company’s ability to stay on top of the streaming segment in the coming years.

The fact that the company’s shares are trading lower than their pre-pandemic prices prompts an important question: Is Netflix a worse or less profitable company today than it was in 2019?

We think the answer is a resounding “no,” and so we see considerable value in Netflix shares today.

