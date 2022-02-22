Netflix Stock: Is It A Bad Investment?

After NFLX dropped 20% in just one day, many investors got scared or even stopped looking at the stock. But is Netflix really a bad investment?

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is suffering in 2022 — especially after the announcement of its most recent quarterly results. The stock is currently trading around $390, a price last seen in early 2020.

But wouldn't Netflix be a better business than it was back then? Let's see if it's worth paying attention to this streaming stock again.

Why The Stock Dropped 35% This Year

NFLX has depreciated almost 35% since the beginning of 2022. One of the main reasons for this is its performance in the last announced quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported 8.28 million new subscribers to the platform. But guidance had forecast a net addition of 8.5 million.

Furthermore, in Q4 2020, the company grew its subscriber numbers by about 22%. But in 2021, the number grew by only 9%, showing a clear slowdown in the segment.

This has spooked many analysts, who have begun to revise their projections for the company and lower their cash generation expectations for Netflix and the video streaming segment as a whole.

Is Netflix a Great Business?

Even with this drop and missing its own guidance, Netflix remains the market share leader in the streaming industry. This is a great competitive advantage.

Figure 2: Netflix remains the market share leader in the streaming industry. JustWatch

In addition,"Netflix" was one of the most searched terms on Google in 2021, and it had six of the top 10 most searched programs on the search engine, showing that the company maintains its brand strength.

Netflix also plans to spend about $17 billion on content this year, close to what it spent in 2021. This may indicate that the company is able to cut costs because it understands what types of content work best and how to produce shows more efficiently.

Our View

Netflix is the leader in streaming video, a segment that's expected to grow at double-digit rates in the coming years. Therefore, gaining exposure to companies in this segment can be a good opportunity for investors looking for companies considered to be "growth."

And even with the drop in shares, for those who believe in the company's potential to remain among the best in the segment and not lose too much market share to its competitors, Netflix is trading at prices not seen in a long time.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

