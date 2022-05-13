Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
DisneyNetflixSpotify
Search

Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

After selling NFLX after its 35% one-day drop, was investor Bill Ackman wrong? Let's find out.

Following the announcement of Netflix's  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report most recent quarterly results, Bill Ackman zeroed out his position in the streaming giant, which he had bought back in January, taking a big loss in a short period of time.

Three weeks after this happened, let's analyze whether Ackman and his Pershing Square Capital firm were right in their decision, or whether they acted rashly with fear that has pervaded the stock market in recent months.

Figure 1: Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

Figure 1: Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares)

Bill Ackman’s Decision

On the 20th of last month, Bill Ackman announced that he had sold all of his Netflix stock. The move came shortly after the company's results were announced, reducing Square Funds' YTD returns by 4%. The fund manager stated that even though he believes in the Netflix team and also in the remarkable company they have built, he prefers to get rid of the investment.

Ackman's justification was that the platform's subscriber growth continued to disappoint market expectations, which in turn caused Netflix to announce that it would modify its subscription model, going for a free plan. Judging this to be a difficult model to predict, the manager pointed out that the stock no longer fit the requirements to be in one of his funds.

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?)

What Wall Street Says

According to TipRanks, based on 39 analysts who cover NFLX, the company sports an average price target of $302 per share. This average is already an upside of 70%. On average, the stock is rated a “hold.”

The highest reported price target is $405, which implies potential gains of over 127%. The lowest NFLX price target on TipRanks is $235, which still represents an upside of almost 35%.

Even as pessimism surrounds both NFLX and the stock market as a whole, it can be seen that much of the market believes that Netflix still has plenty of room to grow and appreciate in value. However, uncertainties about the growth of the streaming industry and deteriorating competition in the segment have caused a large portion of analysts to recommend holding the stock.

Of the 39 recommendations, seven signal "buy," three recommend "sell," and the remaining 29 are "hold" recommendations.

Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

In the short term, the answer is simple: no. NFLX has depreciated another 25% since Bill Ackman announced his stock sale.

For the long term, this is a complex question. The manager himself says that he has no doubt that in the coming years the company will reshape itself and achieve incredible results. The problem is that the slowdown in business and subscriptions are possible dangers for Netflix's future.

So we will need to wait a few more months to understand how Netflix and other companies in the streaming industry will behave with the changing dynamics and growing competition.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

Tags
terms:
NetflixBill AckmanStreaming

Bill-Ackman-7jun2021-bloomberg
Netflix

Netflix Stock: Is Bill Ackman Wrong?

By Bruno Reis and Guest Contributor35 seconds ago
106349608-1579721279110img_3476r
Disney

Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorMay 11, 2022
Spotify
Spotify

Spotify Q1 Earnings Review: A Possible Slowdown Ahead

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorApr 29, 2022
FEATURED-Netflix-_MG_5752
Netflix

Netflix Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorMay 3, 2022
53f03f5292fdd55a1e61a4579db449408f1973dd_1200_799_114674
Others

Is Roku Stock a Buy Ahead of Earnings?

By Bernard Zambonin and Guest ContributorApr 22, 2022
5f2213d1f0f4195665380164
Netflix

Netflix Stock Q1 Earnings Review: Blood In The Streets

By Bruno Reis and Daniel MartinsApr 20, 2022
dima-solomin-sOU09hnONrQ-unsplash
Netflix

Buy Netflix Stock in April. Here’s Why

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorApr 18, 2022
disney-plus
Disney

DIS Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy in April

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorApr 6, 2022
FEATURED-Netflix-_MG_5752
Netflix

Netflix Stock: Poor Performance In Early 2022 Could Create An Attractive Opportunity

By Bruno Reis and Guest ContributorApr 4, 2022