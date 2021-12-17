Netflix Stock: Here's How India Can Impact Its Future Earnings

The quest for more subscribers in the Streaming Wars has caused Netflix to lower its prices in India. But here's why this could be a good sign.

In the ongoing Streaming Wars, rival video giants have had to adopt different strategies in order to stay ahead of the competition.

That's certainly been the case with Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report. This week, the company decided to cut subscription prices in India.

While the South Asian country isn't Netflix's main target market, its performance there could be an important factor in predicting NFLX stock's future growth.

Let's explore why.

Figure 1: Netflix content focused on Indian audiences. GQ India

What Did Netflix Do?

Netflix slashed its subscription prices in India by 60% in a bid to stay ahead of its main competitors in that country -- namely, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report. For years, Netflix had been more expensive than its rivals in India.

Netflix is hoping that its price cut will capture a larger market and ensure its dominance in the South Asian country.

Here's a comparison of the current prices for streaming services in India:

Figure 2: Streaming platforms prices on India.

(US $ 1 = 75,8600 rupees)

Netflix previously cost 499,000 rupees (roughly $6.60).

Why Did Netflix Cut Prices in India?

India is the second most populous country in the world. Currently, around 1.4 billion people live there.

However, not all of them have internet -- and, therefore, Netflix -- access.

According to Statista, internet penetration in India is only 50%. However, that percentage is growing, motivating Netflix to invest in content streaming in the country.

Figure 3: Internet penetration rate percentage in India. Statista

Market Share: The Most Important Metric

Netflix doesn't have the huge market share in India that it does in the U.S.

Figure 4: India video streaming market share (Q2 2021). Statista

So the company has been forced to try some aggressive strategies, such as lowering its subscription prices.

Even if the lower prices result in profit loss, they could translate to a larger customer base in the massive Asian country. As more people come online in India, they have the potential to become an important source of revenue for the company.

Our Take

In most cases, investors don't view price cuts as good moves. After all, they mean lower returns.

However, in the case of companies that are still growing and gradually increasing their market share, it can be a good strategy.

Looking specifically at Netflix, we think this could translate to long-term gains for the stock with little impact on NFLX in the short term.

