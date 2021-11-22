Netflix Stock: A New Metric For Investors To Track

Netflix has started to share the number of hours watched for each top show or movie. Here is why the new metric could be important for Netflix stock and its investors.

On November 16, Netflix announced that it will share data on content viewership differently. Until now, the company counted the number of accounts that had watched each top show or movie for at least two minutes. Now, the reported metric will change to “number of hours watched” for each piece of content.

But how can this new metric impact Netflix stock (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Report and its investors?

Figure 1: Netflix's headquarters in Los Gatos, CA. Wired

Netflix’s top 10 weekly

Netflix said that it will release a weekly list of the top 10 TV series and movies based on airtime. The initiative could be in response to some criticism that it has received for lack of proper transparency on operating performance. The move could also have a positive impact on investors' perception of the company.

The most recent data released by Netflix covers the past few months (see below). Squid Game has been, by far, the most viewed content during the period. Having this information can be bullish, since it underscores Netflix's ability to generate big profits with little investment made on low budget production.

Figure 2: Netflix's most viewed content by weekly hours. Netflix

Should Netflix continue to produce inexpensive shows that reach a wide audience, for example, costs could decrease and lead to higher expectations for NFLX stock price appreciation.

A competitive advantage?

Disclosing the data can highlight Netflix's relevance within the video streaming segment. Today, Netflix has the largest market share by number of subscribers. The weekly reports can help to draw conclusions on market share by time spent on the platform as well.

If the likes of Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report and Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report begin reporting similar metrics that fall short of Netflix’s, it can become more obvious that the Los Gatos giant is a better company and stock in the space. If the same transparency is not offered, investors could reasonably imply that Netflix has a competitive advantage reflected in viewership, as suggested by a whopping 2.1 billion hours of Squid Game watched.

Our view

We appreciate having access to yet another data point that can help investors make better informed decisions. We think, for example, that viewership trends can help to forecast number of subscriber net adds, as a slowdown in platform engagement could mean low retention of current subscribers or lower incentives for potential subscribers to sign up.

Twitter speaks

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

