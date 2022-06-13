With shares down 70% this year alone, analysts are divided on Netflix stock’s future.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report stock has been going through quite the rough patch since the beginning of this year. Down almost 70% year-to-date, skepticism surrounding the streaming market leader has taken hold mainly due to uncertainties with its business model in the face of growing competition.

To show you the diversity of opinions out there, we've gathered Wall Street's most recent buy, sell, and neutral recommendations on Netflix stock. We’ll offer our own take on NFLX too.

Figure 1: Netflix Stock: A Bullish, A Bearish, And A Neutral Perspective From Wall Street Wired

Goldman Sachs, As The Bear

Analyst Eric Sheridan recently downgraded Netflix shares from his neutral recommendation to sell. According to Sheridan, concerns regarding a consumer recession and the high level of competition in the streaming landscape are reasons to be bearish on Netflix.

The analyst cut his revenue estimates for 2022 and 2023, incorporating an expected turbulent macro scenario. Sheridan's price target is $186 per share on Netflix.

Wolfe Research, As The Bull

Peter Supino, an analyst at Wolfe Research, is a Netflix bull who recently reiterated his “buy” conviction. One of his reasons for this recommendation is the rumor that Netflix might be acquiring Roku, a company with a $14 billion market cap.

If the deal is confirmed, Netflix could put its ad stack on OneView, Roku's ad platform built for streaming TV. That would allow Netflix to create more advanced advertising products. Supino also said that even if the merger doesn't come to fruition, media reports support the thesis that Netflix’s building of an advertising business could be tremendously beneficial to the company. The analyst has a $261 per share price target on Netflix.

Needham, As The Neutral

Laura Martin, an analyst at Needham, was a long-term bear on Netflix shares. However, since the massive sell-off in April, the analyst has changed her position to neutral.

According to Martin, Netflix deserves a neutral recommendation at the moment based on the macro backdrop. Hot inflation, high gasoline prices, and lower cash distribution among consumers will require households to make a lot of spending cuts. Martin is skeptical about the overall scenario for streaming companies, projecting Netflix to have a high subscriber churn.

The analyst has not disclosed her price target on Netflix shares, only her “hold” recommendation.

Out Take

The short-term situation is unfavorable not only for Netflix but also for streaming stocks in general. Strong competition between companies in the streaming space, coupled with the negative macro scenario affecting consumption, should remain for a while yet. This should continue to hurt streaming stocks, especially the market leader, Netflix.

And, in the long term, Netflix’s slowdown in its users could signal danger for the company. However, Netflix has plans to reshape its business and focus on new initiatives beyond its subscription business, such as its ad-supported tier. And Netflix's current valuation - it’s trading at a forward P/E of 17x, in line with the industry average - could also mean an attractive price floor for its shares at the moment.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)