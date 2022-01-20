Netflix Q4 Earnings: Why The Stock Is Tanking

Down 40% from the November peak in after-hours trading, Netflix stock is reacting poorly to Q4 earnings. Here is what happened, and what investors should expect to see next.

Netflix stock (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is free falling. The most recent bearish development was the company’s Q4 results, released after the closing bell on January 20. Following it, NFLX shares sank by a whopping 18% in after-hours action, extending the drop from the November peak to 40%.

Today, we look at the numbers and project forward: will NFLX stock continue to struggle through the rest of 2022, or will this prove to be a buy-on-dip opportunity?

Figure 1: Netflix headquarters. Wired

(Read more from MavenFlix: Disney Stock: DIS Is A Top Large-Cap Growth Pick In 2022)

NFLX: nothing wrong with Q4…

There was not much about the Q4 numbers to cause investors any worry. Revenues of $7.71 billion matched the company’s guidance and even topped consensus estimates slightly. Diluted EPS of $1.33 was head and shoulders above consensus $1.13.

Costs were rich in the holiday quarter, as the winding down of the pandemic accelerated TV production. But, while gross margin of 32% and op margin of 8.2% were the lowest in the past 12 quarters at least, they exceeded management’s outlook — contributing to the EPS beat.

Always very importantly, usage metrics looked fine. Net additions of 8.3 million lagged guidance, but only by a very narrow margin. Netflix has only missed its net add estimate by a good bit once since mid-2019. Below are the company's net add trends by quarter since 2019.

Figure 2: Netflix weekly global paid net adds year to date. Netflix's earnings release

…the problem was the outlook

The main factor pushing NFLX shares substantially lower after earnings was probably the outlook for Q1 — particularly the company’s key operating metric, new users.

The company is projecting dismal paid net adds of 2.5 million, which is the second lowest of the past 20 quarters at least. Worse yet, this would come against easy Q1 comps last year, when Netflix disappointed by missing its projections by 2 million users.

One quarter of unimpressive performance, by itself, should not be a problem. But in this case, it happens precisely when investors question Netflix’s growth model following (1) the pandemic-driven spike in demand for streaming services in 2020 and (2) the recent increase in membership price that, it turns out, may put a damper on demand.

Is NFLX a buy on weakness?

Here, at MavenFlix, we have often sounded bullish about an investment in Netflix stock over the long run. We maintain our generally optimistic stance after Q4 earnings, believing that the growth story is not over for the market leader in video streaming.

However, we can not ignore the short-term narrative for this stock, which is overwhelmingly bearish. First, growth stocks have been under pressure from rising yields and a general sense that they may have been overbid during the 2020-2021 pandemic recovery rally.

Second, this moment of transition from stay-at-home to go-outside habits adds uncertainty to future financial performance. Since Netflix still trades at a rich 2022 P/E of nearly 40 times, it is not hard to understand why some investors have been choosing to step aside for now.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

Alpha Spread’s user-friendly platform allows you to estimate a stock’s fair value –through valuation multiples, discounted cash flow, and more. I believe that the service is a must for anyone looking to own the right stock at the right price. Check out alphaspread.com and get started with a 7-day free trial.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)