Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report stock jumped more than 7% in after-hours trading after reporting its second-quarter (Q2) results on July 19. The stock had already had a positive trading session in anticipation of earnings day, rising by 5.6%

Investors had been nervously awaiting the results. After all, after the first-quarter results, in which the company reported its first subscriber loss in more than a decade, Netflix's stock lost nearly 40%.

Figure 1: Netflix Q2 Earnings Review: Better Than Expected Wired

Netflix's Q2 Was Not Too Bad

The streaming giant reported mixed results during its Q2 earnings call. Revenues came in lower than expected ($7.97 billion vs. $8.05 billion). However, the reported earnings per share of $3.20 were better than the expected $2.98.

But the number everyone was concerned about was subscriber loss. Netflix reported a loss of 970,000 users, much better than the 2 million lost subscribers the company had predicted.

Netflix had given the bearish estimate after losing 200,000 subscribers — instead of gaining the forecast 2.5 million subscribers — in the first quarter.

The company also provided lighter-than-expected guidance for the third quarter. Netflix anticipates 1 million net additions to occur in Q3, versus Wall Street's anticipated guidance of 1.9 million. For the full year, Netflix continues to expect an operating margin of between 19% and 20%.

Stranger Things Saved the Quarter

Netflix attributed the slowdown in revenue to several factors such as account sharing, the adoption of connected TV (CTV) services like Amazon Fire TV and Roku, and competition from other streaming platforms, as well as general macroeconomic impacts.

The second quarter could have been another disaster for Netflix. However, the success of Stranger Things played a key role in the quarter's not-so-steep subscriber loss.

Figure 2: The fourth season of Stranger Things was the main content highlight of the quarter, as expected. Netflix

The fourth season of Stranger Things was the main content highlight of the quarter, as expected. The season generated about 1.3 billion views, the largest 28-day viewership in Netflix history.

According to Netflix, the fourth season led users to go back and rewatch earlier seasons of the series and also fulfilled its marketing strategy of generating engagement across social media platforms.

What's Next for Netflix?

Netflix also outlined its next steps for the short term. The company is focused on resuming revenue growth and improving monetization. To this end, it plans to optimize its pricing and also adopt a lower-priced ad-supported tier.

The ad-supported tier, which will be developed in partnership with Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report is expected to launch next year. Netflix expects that, in the long run, this lower-priced tier will be an important source of new subscribers. At the same time, Netflix hopes to increase its profit through ad revenues.

Netflix is also targeting the practice of password sharing. The company is rolling out a strict "one household per account" policy in Latin America. Using the account in an additional household will incur an extra fee.

This measure may displease users, but according to Netflix, it's necessary for the company's business.

