The alliance between two Big Tech titans will bring Netflix a new source of revenue: ads. Will this model become a turning point for the battered streaming company’s stock?

Shares of Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report have been in freefall for several quarters now. Even after a cumulative return of -68% in 2022, several Wall Street analysts still list the stock as a “sell.” One key reason for Netflix’s recent struggles? Competition in the industry from huge players such as Amazon and Disney.

However, a recent piece of news has brought cheer to some Netflix investors: the company has decided to partner with Microsoft. Is allying with another Big Tech company a good strategy for Netflix? The market seems to think so. On the day of the partnership announcement, NFLX rose 1.11%. But let's understand the the mechanics of this deal and how Netflix intends touse it to leverage its own profits.

Figure 1: Netflix Partners with Microsoft: Is It A Buy Signal? IGN

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix Stock: What To Expect Ahead Of Q2 Earnings)

A “dynamic duo”

This week, Netflix announced it had partnered with Microsoft to develop a platform based on ad revenue. That ad-based concept had already been floated in the company's last few earnings calls, but this plan makes things far more concrete.

The idea is that the new, ad-based subscription product will be cheaper for the end consumer. The loss in direct subscriber revenue, in turn, will be made up by ads. Now, Microsoft is working to understand how it will insert ads into the Netflix ecosystem while maintaining a premium experience for subscribers and providing an attractive product for potential advertisers.

(Read more from the MavenFlix: 5 Factors to Consider Before Buying Netflix Stock)

Step back

The development of this new subscription model has been greatly influenced by recent drops in Netflix’s subscribership numbers. Those drops have soured many analysts - and many investors in general - on NFLX.

Figure 2: Netflix's streak ends after a decade of unwavering growth. Statista

After seeing the first drop in its overall subscriber numbers in more than 10 years, Netflix has decided to a offer cheaper service to better compete with its rivals. Much of the churn seen in the company’s last quarter is related to its subscription prices.

For years, one of Netflix's key competitive advantages was its tremendous pricing power. When less competition was on the market, Netflix could pass its cost increases on to customers in the form of subscription fee hikes.

Since Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report, HBO, and other big players have entered the space, though, Netflix’s pricing power has dropped considerably. Consumers’ ability to switch to other, cheaper services remains a significant threat to Netflix’s top and bottom lines. Last quarter alone, the company saw a 600,000 subscriber drop across the US and Canada.

What Now?

Analysts expect Netflix’s new pricing modality will positively bring in new subscribers and even recover some of those who had left the ecosystem due to high subscription costs. However, the company's margin is expected to suffer, and future profit expectations leave much to be desired. Moreover, should this partnership work, it is very likely that other players will also adopt this strategy, wiping out Netflix's competitive advantage once again.

We believe that Netflix is an innovative company, but we also believe that the streaming industry has become both highly competitive and highly uncertain. That makes any "obvious" calls on investing in NFLX very difficult.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)