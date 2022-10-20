Netflix beat expectations with its third-quarter earnings. Here's why the streaming giant is back on the road to recovery.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report is slowly recovering from the bloodbath that its shares took earlier this year after reporting first-ever subscriber losses. Many investors were skeptical that Netflix could maintain its growth pace, especially with the end of COVID-era stay-at-home trends.

As a result, Netflix's shares plummeted about 73% from November 2021 to July 2022.

However, even though the stock has been in limbo between growth and value this year, its fundamentals have remained solid. Netflix is slowly showing signs that it can continue to grow even though it doesn't necessarily keep adding global subscribers like it used to.

The company reported third-quarter (Q3) results this week that beat market estimates. It looks like Netflix may be back on track.

Figure 1: Netflix (NFLX) Q3 Earnings: Back on the Right Path Wired

An Exciting Q3 for Netflix Investors

Netflix investors were certainly excited by what the company reported in terms of third-quarter earnings. Shares soared about 15% in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the release of the results.

Netflix beat analysts' expectations on earnings per share (EPS) by reporting $3.10 vs. $2.13 and also on revenue by reporting $7.93 billion vs. expectations of $7.83 billion.

However, what excited the market the most was that global paid subscriber additions were nearly double what was expected. Netflix reported the addition of 2.41 million new subscribers vs. an expected addition of 1.09 million.

Most of the new subscribers (1.43 million) came from the Asia-Pacific region. This region is where Netflix has had the lowest number of subscribers in the world.

On the other hand, the region where most Netflix subscribers are concentrated, the U.S. and Canada, had the smallest growth, with only 100,000 new subscribers in the third quarter.

Going deeper into financial details, Netflix's operations in Q3 generated $557 million vs. $82 million in the same quarter last year.

Free cash flow (FCF) also rebounded sharply. For Q3, Netflix reported $472 million vs. a negative FCF of $106 million in Q3 2021. Such numbers have led Netflix to maintain its guidance of $1 billion in free cash flow for the full-year 2022.

Netflix's debt came in at $14 billion, in line with its target range. Netflix has no debt maturities in 2023. The company also managed to increase its cash position by $300 million, bringing it to $6.1 billion.

Netflix Still Has a Long Way to Go

Even with expectation-beating results, Netflix's management team is keeping their feet on the ground. According to CFO Spencer Neumann, the streaming giant is still not growing as fast as they want.

The chief financial officer added that momentum is building and that they are aware there is still a long way to go.

Netflix's management reaffirmed that the company is on track to reaccelerate growth and revenue, which is their primary near-term objective. The best way to achieve these goals, according to Netflix, is to please its members. And to do that, the focus needs to be on beating the competition on a daily basis.

One of the main reasons Netflix excels against its competitors is its expertise. Netflix itself points out that its streaming competitors are investing heavily in attracting new subscribers and maintaining engagement, but this is something that takes time and is extremely complicated.

That said, Netflix estimates that all of its competitors are losing money on their operations in 2022, while Netflix has been making $5 to $6 million annually from its operations.

More Reasons for Shareholders to Smile

Besides announcing market-beating results for Q3, Netflix also offered guidance for Q4.

The company reported that it expects revenues of $7.8 billion for the next quarter, which would mean year-over-year growth of 9%. However, the streaming giant has issued this more "conservative" guidance due to U.S. dollar appreciation, which Netflix expects to continue being a considerable headwind, thanks to the company's multinational operations.

Regarding its subscriber outlook for Q4, this time Netflix opted not to release further guidance. This is due to the company's primary focus on revenue as its top-line metric, as well as new ways to monetize its current user base by generating revenues from advertising and paid-sharing plans.

Netflix will launch its new lower-priced ad-supported plan in November. Analysts believe the new plan has the potential to draw additional revenue streams from tens of millions of households.

Finally, regarding its approach to capital allocation, Netflix reinforced that it is sticking to its primary goal of investing in its own business for the long term, mainly with new initiatives such as games, advertising, and other strategic acquisitions.

However, the streaming giant said that, with for any cash that exceeds its minimum cash levels — two months' worth of revenue — Netflix will repurchase shares to return value to its shareholders.

Keep in mind that Netflix stock is 65% below its historical peak at the end of October 2021. That means its stock could still be at a discount.

