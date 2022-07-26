Jim Cramer On Netflix: Latest Results Are Not a Reaffirmation of Growth

Several disappointing metrics in NFLX’s most recent earnings have led Cramer to see the streaming giant as a “no-growth” company.

Last Tuesday, after delivering its second-quarter (Q2) results, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report closed up over 7%. This jump came after the company reported a loss of 970,000 subscribers compared to the previous quarter.

So why did the market react positively? It’s because expectations were that Netflix would experience a subscriber loss of 2 million. Thus, the company’s "not too bad" result excited many analysts.

Even with the positive results surprise, some investors are still wary of placing the company in their portfolios. One such investor is Jim Cramer. Let's take a look at why the CNBC host is taking a pessimistic view of the stock.

Jim Cramer’s View of Netflix Q2 Results: “Less Bad” Isn’t “Good”

Cramer stated in a recent CNBC interview that he didn't see NFLX's latest results as "great." Rather, he saw a lot of mixed messages and thought the company’s management lacked focus and clarity. He did not see a coherent plan for how they were going to execute a growth strategy — especially one that incorporated ad revenue.

Cramer also claimed that NFLX’s Q2 was not a reaffirmation of growth. He said that, while this news may disappoint investors who were hoping for some sort of "redemption" from the streaming giant, he does not see Netflix returning to its heyday growth levels anytime soon.

During the same interview, Cramer raised doubts about the future of Netflix and how the company will continue to grow. He was particularly critical of the company's production costs, and he asked whether the spending cuts will really bring positive cash flows in the coming years.

Bullish Views: A Pivot Opportunity

However, not all post-Q2 takes were as bearish as Cramer’s.

Some investors are seeing a potential inflection point. Netflix bulls think there’s a chance to bet on a company that is starting to pivot its operation, with a renewed focus on ads or even other potentially profitable segments, such as games. Another feather in Netflix’s cap is that it continues to be the most-watched player among streaming platforms.

What to Expect

Netflix is still considered a growth stock, even though its growth is slowing down. But at a potential pivot point, it may be time for investors to reassess the streaming giant.

For our part, we foresee a volatile market for NFLX this coming quarter, as reflected by the wide variety of analyst opinions on the company. Some see more pain ahead thanks to a loss of brand power and continued subscriber churn, while others are putting their trust in Netflix's ability to convert its current subscription system into an even more profitable overall business model.

