Has Netflix Stock Found Its Way North Again?

Netflix stock has been gaining some traction over the last several weeks. Shares have clawed back some of the dramatic losses they experienced earlier this year.

The data show that U.S. streaming surpassed cable TV viewing for the first time in history. Netflix is still the streaming market leader.

Down almost 60% in 2022 alone, Netflix stock is up more than 20% since releasing its Q2 results in July.

Netflix may be offering an attractive buying opportunity right now.

U.S Streaming Tops Cable TV

New data released from Nielsen reveals that Americans now watch more content on streaming television services than on broadcast or cable TV. This milestone had been long-anticipated.

Streaming has been on the rise for years, while cable TV has been in decline. But this is the first time the two have actually switched positions.

July data shows that streaming among American TV households represented a record 34.8%, while cable and broadcast comprised 34.4% and 21.6%, respectively.

Among the major streaming players, (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report remains the largest, with an 8% market share. Hulu reached 3.6% in July, which was a record for the platform. Amazon Prime Video came in just behind them, with 3%.

Overall, streaming grew 3% from June. A part of that growth is probably thanks to hit series such as "Stranger Things 4" from Netflix, "Only Murders in the Building" from Hulu (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, and "The Terminal List" from Amazon Prime Video (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report. None of these series are available over conventional cable. YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV have also helped bolster streaming services’ overall market share.

Climbing Back To The Top

Netflix shares are down nearly 60% YTD. Over the past 52 weeks, Netflix shares hit a low of $162 - a level not seen since mid-2017.

NFLX’s fall was deepened by an earnings bloodbath. Shares plummeted 40% after the company released its Q1 earnings. Netflix reported a sequential net loss of 200,000 paid subscribers, while market expectations were for a net addition of 2.5 million subscribers.

Going into Q2, analysts were far more bearish. They believed Netflix would lose 2 million subscribers. The streaming giant did end up reporting the biggest user loss in its history in Q2 - about 970,000 users - but shares actually rallied since the subscriber loss wasn’t as bad as the market had predicted.

Since then, Netflix has risen nearly 20% amid positive growth trends in streaming. The general macroeconomic picture has gotten a bit less gloomy over that same period, as evidenced by the S&P 500 rallying by about 8%.

Some investors saw Netflix’s dramatic tumble as a “buy the dip” opportunity. Netflix currently trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40. That’s 85% below the historical average (going back to 2009).

In 2017, when Netflix was at the $162 per share mark, the company traded at a P/E of 148.6.

However, it may still be going a bit far to call the stock “cheap.” The streaming sector's median P/E is 14.47, about 50% below Netflix's ratio.

Netflix's Near-Term Focus

Netflix's rapid growth in recent years had caused many investors to assign it a growth stock valuation. It traded at very stretched multiples, and when growth stocks began getting hammered in November of 2021, Netflix took a walloping too.

With Netflix’s competition - Hulu, Disney+, Amazon Video, etc. - becoming more viable, the company has been challenged to maintain its growth trajectory. Two consecutive subscriber-loss quarters were a dose of harsh reality for investors. The company’s days of continued, sky-high growth may be over. Now, Netflix is in a sort of limbo between growth and value.

Recent history has shown that it is no longer so easy to attract new users to Netflix’s platform. So, the company’s short-term focus has shifted to re-accelerating revenue growth (rather than user growth) by improving monetization.

Netflix’s paid sharing option and its lower-priced, advertising-supported plan have the potential to draw additional revenue streams from tens of millions of households.

Considering their discounted valuation, Netflix shares may now be a sufficiently de-risked option for cautious investors.

