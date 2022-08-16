Historical data and a new company narrative indicate this may be a good time to have NFLX in your portfolio.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has disappointed many investors in 2022. The drop in subscriber numbers surprised most analysts, who were projecting double-digit returns and net adds for the company.

However, since July, NFLX is up 40%, indicating that the market is still bullish on the streaming giant. We're bullish too.

Here's why — even after the recent Netflix rally — now is a great time to buy shares in the company.

Figure 1: Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why. Unsplash

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap)

Historical Returns Show a Big Opportunity

Since its initial public offering (IPO), NFLX has shown an average return of 4% per month. However, that number typically jumps to 7% during the month of September.

Even though past returns are no guarantee of future results, it's worth looking at the statistical distribution of this data:

Figure 2: Netflix historical average returns. Yahoo Finance

Moreover, the following months also show interesting returns, especially December, with an average return of 16%. So it's possible that this rally will continue until the end of the year.

Better Times Ahead

As we have already written in "Here's Why You Should Buy Netflix Stock – According to Wall Street," despite poor second-quarter (Q2) results, many analysts were positively surprised by Netflix's numbers. That's likely because they had been expecting even more dramatic drops in the platform's subscriber numbers.

Some analysts think a continued loss of subscribers is very unlikely and that Netflix is just going through a rough patch. They believe that, when the rough patch is over, the company's profits will return to levels seen in the last two years.

Moreover, the company's new ad-supported strategy shows that a new business is brewing. With more attractive prices, Netflix should surf a big wave of new subscribers, even if its margin drops significantly.

But if the company's profits and earnings per share (EPS) are hurt by its subscription changes, that could significantly impact the company's valuations.

Netflix still remains the market-share leader in terms of minutes viewed by a wide margin, showing that it is far from losing its brand power. If the company can keep this up, it's likely that its subscriber numbers will grow again, even if at a slower pace.

Figure 3: Share of US TV viewing. Netflix's IR

Our View

Netflix is still the leader of the streaming industry and is probably one of the most discounted stocks of 2022. However, it is changing its revenue model to try to repair the mistakes of the last few quarters.

But even though this is a cheap company with a potential "risen from the ashes" story, NFLX still faces very hot competition in the streaming industry. In addition, a potential economic slowdown could further impact the company's revenues.

However, it's up to the investor to decide whether or not they believe the company will win the "Streaming Wars" and whether the short-term risks are really significant for the company before investing in NFLX.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)