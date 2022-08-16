Skip to main content
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
TheStreet home
DisneyNetflixSpotify
Search

Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why

Historical data and a new company narrative indicate this may be a good time to have NFLX in your portfolio.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report has disappointed many investors in 2022. The drop in subscriber numbers surprised most analysts, who were projecting double-digit returns and net adds for the company.

However, since July, NFLX is up 40%, indicating that the market is still bullish on the streaming giant. We're bullish too.

Here's why — even after the recent Netflix rally — now is a great time to buy shares in the company.

Figure 1: Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why.

Figure 1: Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why.

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap)

Historical Returns Show a Big Opportunity

Since its initial public offering (IPO), NFLX has shown an average return of 4% per month. However, that number typically jumps to 7% during the month of September.

Even though past returns are no guarantee of future results, it's worth looking at the statistical distribution of this data:

Figure 2: Netflix historical average returns.

Figure 2: Netflix historical average returns.

Moreover, the following months also show interesting returns, especially December, with an average return of 16%. So it's possible that this rally will continue until the end of the year.

Better Times Ahead

As we have already written in "Here's Why You Should Buy Netflix Stock – According to Wall Street," despite poor second-quarter (Q2) results, many analysts were positively surprised by Netflix's numbers. That's likely because they had been expecting even more dramatic drops in the platform's subscriber numbers.

Some analysts think a continued loss of subscribers is very unlikely and that Netflix is just going through a rough patch. They believe that, when the rough patch is over, the company's profits will return to levels seen in the last two years.

Moreover, the company's new ad-supported strategy shows that a new business is brewing. With more attractive prices, Netflix should surf a big wave of new subscribers, even if its margin drops significantly.

But if the company's profits and earnings per share (EPS) are hurt by its subscription changes, that could significantly impact the company's valuations.

Netflix still remains the market-share leader in terms of minutes viewed by a wide margin, showing that it is far from losing its brand power. If the company can keep this up, it's likely that its subscriber numbers will grow again, even if at a slower pace.

Figure 3: Share of US TV viewing.

Figure 3: Share of US TV viewing.

Our View

Netflix is still the leader of the streaming industry and is probably one of the most discounted stocks of 2022. However, it is changing its revenue model to try to repair the mistakes of the last few quarters.

But even though this is a cheap company with a potential "risen from the ashes" story, NFLX still faces very hot competition in the streaming industry. In addition, a potential economic slowdown could further impact the company's revenues.

However, it's up to the investor to decide whether or not they believe the company will win the "Streaming Wars" and whether the short-term risks are really significant for the company before investing in NFLX.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

Tags
terms:
NetflixStreamingFAANG

dima-solomin-sOU09hnONrQ-unsplash
Netflix

Buy Netflix Before September. Here's Why.

By Bruno Reis2 minutes ago
sven-piper-tookm19Ubwg-unsplash
Disney

Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap

By Bruno Reis9 minutes ago
disney-magic-kingdom-castle-illustration
Disney

Disney Stock: Surprising Results and a Buy Opportunity

By Bruno ReisAug 15, 2022 6:57 AM EDT
dcl-650-Bx5-8M-y0sI-unsplash-2
Netflix

Here's Why You Should Buy Netflix Stock – According To Wall Street

By Bernard ZamboninAug 1, 2022 6:28 AM EDT
1366_2000-2
Spotify

Spotify Q2 Earnings: Still the #1 Audio Streaming Service

By Bruno ReisJul 29, 2022 6:51 AM EDT
disney-magic-kingdom-castle-illustration
Disney

Disney Stock: As Analysts Lower Their Price Targets, Should You Sell?

By Bruno ReisJul 27, 2022 6:46 AM EDT
53f03f5292fdd55a1e61a4579db449408f1973dd_1200_799_114674
Others

Roku: What to Expect Ahead of Q2 Earnings

By Bernard ZamboninJul 27, 2022 6:42 AM EDT
106349608-1579721279110img_3476r
Netflix

Jim Cramer On Netflix: Latest Results Are Not a Reaffirmation of Growth

By Bruno ReisJul 26, 2022 7:06 AM EDT
dcl-650-Bx5-8M-y0sI-unsplash-2
Netflix

Netflix Q2 Earnings Review: Better Than Expected

By Bernard ZamboninJul 20, 2022 4:21 PM EDT