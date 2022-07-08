5 Factors to Consider Before Buying Netflix Stock

Taking a look at the company's fundamentals, here are five criteria to consider before buying Netflix shares.

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report stock has been in bad shape this year, especially after reporting quarterly results well below market expectations and indicating a slowdown in its business.

As a result, the share price is already down nearly 70% in 2022 alone. However, Netflix's business remains robust from a fundamentals standpoint. Here are five factors to consider before becoming a Netflix investor.

1. Netflix’s Profitability

The more profits a company generates through its shareholders, putting up as little capital as possible, the more that company will benefit.

When looking at Netflix's return on equity (ROE) — how much shareholders have put into the company to fund the business — we see the streaming company currently has a return of 28.54%, with an average of 23.96% during its history as a publicly listed company.

Even though Netflix's ROE has declined from 32.28% in 2021, the numbers are still exciting. Generally speaking, businesses with a ROE above 10% often have a competitive advantage.

2. Netflix’ Growth Potential

Last quarter, Netflix's growth prospects were put in check. There is great skepticism among experts about whether Netflix has reached its peak in the streaming industry.

So let's consider these factors:

Streaming industry growth potential: Grand View Research has indicated that the industry will reach about $330 billion by 2030, reflecting a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

Economic growth: About 65% of Netflix subscribers are outside North America, meaning the company is very dependent on the participation of Europe and emerging markets in South America.

3. Netflix’s Business Risks

This point complements the one above, in that risks can limit the company's growth potential. When looking at Netflix's 10K form, the main risks are described as:

If Netflix's efforts to attract and retain members are not successful, it will adversely affect the company's business.

The competitive landscape in entertainment video and streaming, as well as piracy, could adversely impact Netflix's business.

The high long-term costs of content production may limit the company's ability to flex its operations.

The latest results showed that these risks have in part materialized or are likely to materialize soon. Netflix's failure to report subscriber growth, thanks to strong competition in the industry, caused shares to plummet nearly 40% right after the first-quarter earnings report.

4. Netflix’s Valuation

Even if a company's fundamentals are excellent, buying its shares at the wrong price can be a big mistake. However, the task of correctly pricing Netflix is not simple. That's because, right now, the latest low subscriber numbers have called into question whether Netflix can still be priced as a growth stock.

Looking at Netflix's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, the company trades at a multiple of 16 times. This implies a difference of 18% above the industry average. When looking at its price-to-book (P/B) value, Netflix trades at a multiple of 4.15 times, which is 109% above the industry average. This indicates that the stock cannot be considered undervalued.

5. Netflix’s Management

Last but not least is the company's management. Netflix has an open-minded culture where the core philosophy is people over processes. Netflix's co-CEO, Reed Hastings, was also the co-founder of the company in 1997.

Studies show that S&P 500 companies whose founders are still CEOs are more innovative, generate higher brand values, and are more likely to make bold investments to reinvent and adapt business models.

