Disney is getting several price-target upgrades after the release of last quarter's results. But is the stock a good investment again?

Disney's (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report stock, which last peaked in early 2021, is on the rise again. And thanks to the company's forecast-beating third-quarter (Q3), several analysts are raising their price targets for DIS.

Among them is Steven Cahall of Wells Fargo.

Let's look at why he thinks investors should buy Disney stock now, so you can decide whether it's a good investment again.

Figure 1: Disney: Why Wells Fargo Thinks the Stock Is Cheap Unsplash

Analyst Views

Steven Cahall is quite optimistic about the changes Disney announced during its most recent earnings call — especially the company's plan to add a lower-priced ad-supported Disney+ subscription tier.

According to Cahall, investors are starting to pay more for companies that have scale-based streaming, as we have seen with Netflix (NFLX), which also recently announced the addition of ad-supported services.

Cahall also thinks that Disney's lowered guidance for new Disney+ subscribers through 2024 is in line with recent trends and puts DIS on a more realistic path.

Cahall's recommendation is to buy Disney shares. He has set a price target of $145, a price last seen earlier this year and which would indicate 19% upside.

What Does Wall Street Say?

According to TipRanks, among 21 analysts who cover DIS, the average price target is $138. This suggests potential upside of about 15% from the current price. On average, the stock is rated a "Strong Buy."

The highest reported target is $160, which points to gains of over 70%. Such bullish views probably involve Disney leading the streaming industry and parks reopening at full capacity earlier than expected. The lowest price target is $120.

Of all 25 ratings on DIS, 17 analysts point to the stock being a buy, four indicate a hold, and none recommend that you sell.

Our Take

Disney is a very resilient company with multiple revenue streams and the ability to cross-sell in virtually all of them. So we really like not only Disney's business model, but also the company itself.

The company's streaming performance has been better than that of its peers, but it is still weak compared to the projections made by Disney itself in 2019.

Even so, we still believe that Disney is the best player in this segment, mainly because of its strong brand power and the fact that the company doesn't rely exclusively on the streaming market to deliver results.

We believe that DIS can be a good choice for long-term portfolios, even though the short term may still penalize the stock — especially if inflation continues to rise or if we see a global recession.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)