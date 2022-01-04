Skip to main content
January 4, 2022
Disney Stock: Should You Buy It in the Beginning of 2022?

Disney performed poorly in 2021. But this leaves long-term investors room for a new investment opportunity in 2022.
Author:
and

2021 was a difficult year for Disney  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report. COVID hit Disney's theme parks and cinema revenue hard. And problems with content production impaired the company's streaming business.

After seeing earnings misses and declining streaming subscriber growth, many analysts have lowered their projections for the company. However, after the DIS dip in 2021, would now be a good time to invest in the House of Mouse?

Figure 1: Walt Disney studios in Burbank, CA.

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Spotify Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy It In 2022)

Disney's Average Monthly Returns

Looking at average monthly DIS returns since the stock's IPO, we can see that, historically, the first two months of the year have seen the highest returns. The average return for January has been 5%, followed by 4% in February (see chart below).

Figure 2: DIS Average monthly return.

Apparently, the best times to invest in the company are at the beginning and at the end of the year. From June through September, DIS has either been flat or yielded negative average returns, on average.

This means right now could be a buying opportunity to take advantage of the upward momentum the stock sees in the early months of the year.

Disney Stock Price: Is It Cheap?

DIS racked up a 12.8% loss in 2021, making it one of the Dow Jones' worst performers. The stock passed $200 in March, but it ended December at $155.

Figure 3: DIS performance since Jan-2021.

Even with last year's poor performance, this could be a great opportunity to “buy the dip.” This drop gives investors the potential to buy shares at prices below what DIS traded for after its 2020 rally.

A Recovery Opportunity for Disney

One of the main catalysts for the DIS decline has to do with the company's streaming business. Disney+ new subscriber growth slowed in 2021, even falling short of the company's own projections. That has caused shares to depreciate significantly since Disney's latest earnings reports.

New content is a lure for new subscribers. With production returning to normal post-COVID, Disney+ should see growth in subscription revenue.

In addition, the virus put a dent in Disney's box office earnings. As movie fans return to cinemas around the globe, the company's entertainment business will pick up too.

In fact, if parks and movie theaters return to pre-COVID attendance levels, the company could add $26 billion in revenue in those segments alone (based on the last quarter before the pandemic began). That would positively impact DIS's valuation.

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix Stock: This Analyst Predicts 20% Returns)

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

