Investments in streaming and the reopening of parks make DIS a great stock for the long-term investor.

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report stock had the worst performance among all the streaming companies in 2021. But will that scenario change in 2022? It might — and at a much lower price.

Currently, DIS is trading in the $150s, a price that was last seen only in 2020. However, today the company is much more advanced in all its segments, especially streaming, and with its parks reopening to full capacity. Let's understand what might make Disney a good buying opportunity for this year.

Figure 1: Disney Stock: Same Price As 2020, but a Better Business Unsplash

Streaming Business

As noted in “Disney Stock Rips Higher on Long-Awaited Earnings Beat,” much of DIS's performance following the release of first-quarter 2022 results was due to the company beating projections for net subscriber additions to its streaming service, Disney+.

This all happened in a period when Disney made little content available, compared to its competitors like Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report, which released a movie every week in 2021.

According to the company's guidance, in 2022 alone, Disney intends to spend $33 billion on producing content for its streaming channels. That's 70% higher than Netflix, which intends to spend approximately $17 billion.

Theme Parks

Disney had also been suffering greatly from the various mutations of COVID-19, which had left its "Parks, Experiences, and Products" segment badly affected since early 2020.

However, as announced in the company's first-quarter 2022 results, the revenue generated in this segment is already higher than that shown in 2019 (before the pandemic), even with the parks not yet running at full capacity.

This shows that the company has everything it needs to further increase its profits from this segment throughout this year, with the return of full capacity

Our View

Disney, which posted poor results during 2021, can change that this year by delivering better results in all of its segments. We believe that the company's investment in its streaming segment should greatly impact the addition of new subscribers. But this should happen only at the end of the year. In addition, the reopening of the parks is a very important factor for the company to take full advantage of its cross-selling product capabilities.

So, for long-term investors, keeping Disney in the portfolio can be a good option if you like good companies that have depreciated a lot in recent months.

Is the price right?

Looking at a company’s business fundamentals is only half the work needed to find a good stock. How much one pays to own the shares is a key factor in the success of any investment. This is why valuation analysis is so important.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)