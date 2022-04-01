Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report investors have faced many problems in the last year. DIS is already off its peak (reached in March 2021) by almost 30%. And the beginning of 2022 has not been easy for the company, either. Disney has been badly affected by macro issues in recent months, just like several other tech-focused companies.

Still, Jim Cramer has given a suggestion as to how Disney could contribute to its shares' appreciation by encouraging its individual investors to buy the company's stock. Let's see how this could result in higher returns for DIS.

Figure 1: Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Says It Needs to Focus on Individual Investors Unsplash

Disney’s 2022 Performance

Since the beginning of 2022, DIS has accumulated a loss of almost 10%. That's a much larger devaluation than the S&P 500, which is down 3% this year. Even so, this downward trend is occurring not only with the House of Mouse, but also with several other companies in the technology sector. For example, Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report has already accumulated a loss of more than 35%.

Much of this is linked to the company's most recent quarterly results, which were below market expectations. However, everything indicates that the end of the year should present good numbers for the company, with parks coming back, movies and series being released, and cinemas reopening worldwide. This should contribute to a possibly higher valuation of DIS.

Jim Cramer's Suggestion to Disney

Jim Cramer has argued in the last few days that Disney should change its investor service model and prioritize individual investors instead of institutional ones.

One of the suggestions made during Cramer's CNBC show was to give shareholders discounts on theme park tickets or early access, creating a kind of "loyalty program."

Cramer also justified his suggestions by saying that the goal would be to raise the value of the companies' shares, which have been dropping sharply since last year.

Our Take

Providing incentives for people to buy DIS is a good way to get the company's shares to appreciate in value. But the impact of individuals' investment in the company must be measured, since institutions such as investment funds usually account for the majority of capital invested in public companies.

