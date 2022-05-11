Skip to main content
Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares

Jim Cramer says removing Disney from "US 1" list could be a mistake for BofA

After Netflix  (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report reported disappointing quarterly results, many investors became concerned about other stocks that have exposure to streaming. That contributed to Disney's  (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report drop of nearly 20% in the last month.

However, shortly after Bank of America removed Disney from its "US 1" list, Jim Cramer explained on CNBC why he strongly disagrees with the move and why he thinks Disney is a much more complete company than its competitors.

Figure 1: Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares

(Read more from the MavenFlixNetflix Stock: Should You Buy the Dip?)

Why Jim Cramer Is Buying Shares of Disney

According to Cramer, people have forgotten that Disney has been generating profits and revenue for many years. Moreover, it is not just a streaming platform; Disney produces movies that are released in theaters and generate millions in revenue for the company.

Disney's latest success was the premiere of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which opened with a box office of $187 million, above even the company's projections of $185 million.

What Wall Street Says

According to TipRanks, based on 21 analysts who cover DIS, the company sports an average price target of $185 per share. This average is already an upside of 70%. On average, the stock is rated a “Strong Buy.”

The highest reported price target is $229, which implies potential gains of over 114%. The lowest DIS price target on TipRanks is $14, which still represents an upside of almost 40%.

Given that even the most pessimistic price target gives the stock some room to run, it’s reasonable to conclude that Wall Street has high expectations for DIS over the coming years. That optimism may be pricing in the full-capacity return of activities at Disney’s theme parks, more box office hits ahead, and the continued growth of Disney’s streaming business.

Our Take

Disney has proven itself to be a resilient business over all the years, improving over time and getting better at surfing all the market trends. However, the current bear market environment we are experiencing is not favorable for most companies.

In addition, this Thursday, Disney will report its second-quarter results, which may make the market even more volatile in the coming days.

Thus, investing in Disney now could be dangerous. Waiting for the turbulence to pass could save a lot of headaches later.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)

Disney Stock: Jim Cramer Is Buying More Shares

