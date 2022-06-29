DIS is trading lower than it did before the launch of Disney+, a service that has grown every year. Is this a perfect buying opportunity?

In this current bear market, we're seeing some unique buying opportunities. Some great stocks have fallen further than the S&P 500, which has lost 18% so far in 2022.

One example is Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report, which has seen a stock loss of nearly 40% year to date. We believe that this low price tag may present investors with an opportunity to get in at a discount and make profits in the long term.

Figure 1: Disney Stock Is Cheaper Than Ever. Should You Buy? Unsplash

DIS at a Discount

Disney's stock is trading at $98 per share, a price last seen in 2020, during the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the stock shot up to nearly $200. But since then, it has lost more than 50%.

This 50% devaluation alone would be enough to make the stock attractive to bargain hunters. But DIS is now trading below what it did before the launch of Disney+, its streaming service that now has more than 90 million subscribers.

Figure 2: Disney stock price since June 2019. Yahoo Finance

Even if the service doesn't overtake Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report to become the industry leader, it's undeniable that the addition of Disney+ adds a strong revenue arm for the company.

Disney+ Is the Key

Even though streaming stocks have been suffering in recent months, it is necessary to understand why this is happening and how it may affect Disney. Much of what has happened to its competitors does not apply to Disney+.

For example, subscriber loss — like we've seen with Netflix — may not affect DIS as much. Since Netflix already had a large chunk of the streaming market share, it's not surprising that over time it would start to lose its grip.

That's where other players, such as Disney+, come in. Other streaming services are absorbing the market share that the industry leader is losing.

Disney's streaming segment may not have reached its full potential, having several years of growth ahead of it. If it does, it will most likely become Disney's main revenue line, boosting DIS earnings.

Our Take

Disney is growing every year, even if below market expectations. And each segment of the company is driven by another. The synergy between each revenue driver is very high, favoring cross-selling. For example, content released on the streaming service could help drive theme park revenue.

Therefore, we believe that market valuations may be overlooking the impact of Disney+ on the company's future cash flows.

