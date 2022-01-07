Disney Stock: DIS Is A Top Large-Cap Growth Pick In 2022

Steven Cahall, an analyst at Wells Fargo, thinks Disney’s 2024 forecasts are achievable and believes the company is a great investment for 2022.

Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report shares fell over 10% in 2021, with retail and institutional investors alike being disappointed by the company’s performance.

However, some analysts see this slump as an opportunity and believe that Disney may be one of the best large-cap stocks to invest in for 2022. Here, we’ll take a look at one of these analyst’s positions.

Wells Fargo’s opinion on Disney: a “favorite large-cap growth idea for 2022”

Steven Cahall, an analyst at Wells Fargo, reiterated his overweight rating on DIS and raised his target share price to $196. Cahall conceded that Disney has experienced content production and delivery problems in recent months and that it may still face other obstacles this year.

However, Cahall remains confident that the company is capable of meeting its expectations and goals for 2024 — consensus is currently set at $100 billion in revenues and $7 in EPS:

"Given DIS's history in delivering the content goods, we think it's an attractive setup, so it's our favorite large-cap growth idea for 2022”

What Wall Street Says

According to TipRanks, based on 21 analysts who cover DIS, the company sports an average target share price of $196. That average already implies a significant upside potential - about 25%, as of last check. On average, the stock is rated a “moderate buy.”

The highest reported price target is $220, which implies potential gains of over 40%. The lowest DIS price target on TipRanks is $168, which still represents an upside of almost 10%.

Given that even the most pessimistic price target gives the stock some room to run, it’s reasonable to conclude that Wall Street has high expectations for DIS over the coming years. That optimism may be pricing in the full-capacity return of activities at Disney’s theme parks, more box office hits ahead, and the continued growth of Disney’s streaming business.

Our View

Our view of the company is very favorable. Disney is a corporate giant with many revenue segments, several of which it’s already a market leader in. The company has shown sustainable growth over time and its consolidated structure adds some stability. Disney is also continuing to innovate and expand to additional markets with high return potential, such as streaming, which we expect to evolve significantly in the coming years.

For long-term investors, DIS may prove to be a solid investment choice. Of course, it’s up to the individual investor to analyze the company and decide whether it makes sense in their own portfolio. Key considerations when it comes to determining DIS’s fair value, besides future growth prospects, may be the valuations of major competitors, such as Netflix.

