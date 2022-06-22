Rising revenues and a cheap valuation hint that Disney is a buy, but inflation haunts the stock.

Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report is a "love it or hate it" stock right now. It's got a great business model, but it's been facing some recent difficulties. As a result, investors' opinions are split.

So let's take a look at two reasons why you might want to buy Disney stock in June — as well as one why you might want to wait.

Figure 1: Disney: 2 Reasons for Buying (and 1 for Avoiding) This Stock in June Unsplash

(Read more from the MavenFlix: Netflix Stock: A Bullish, A Bearish, And A Neutral Perspective From Wall Street)

A Falling Stock With Growing Revenue

Lately, DIS has been on a losing streak. Year to date, the stock is down roughly 40%.

Figure 2: DIS stock yeart-to-date performance. Yahoo Finance

That said, the company is still better off than many other major players in the streaming industry.

For example, Netflix's (NFLX) - Get Netflix Inc. Report stock has lost more than 70% in 2022. But unlike its main competitor, Disney continues to increase its revenue — and the number of subscribers to its streaming platform.

However, Disney reported lower-than-expected results for the last quarter. We can attribute a lot of its recent less-than-stellar performance to the fact that, post-pandemic, people aren't watching as much streaming media. In addition, Disney has been affected by growing competition in the streaming industry.

Even so, we believe that in the long run, Disney will be able to continue to increase its profits and generate value for investors, who could buy shares cheap if they decide to get in now.

Wall Street Sees a Buy

Disney's latest quarterly results came in below analysts' projections. However, the streaming segment did not look as bad as expected. The recent performance has caused some analysts on Wall Street to revisit their positive expectations. According to TipRanks, the average price target for DIS is $147, based on estimates from 22 analysts, suggesting a rich potential upside of 56%.

It's worth noting that this price target was $155 last month, indicating that analysts may be feeling just slightly pessimistic about the company.

However, even the pessimists seem to think that the risk-reward dynamic is favorable. On TipRanks, the lowest price target for the stock is $110, $20 above its current price.

Inflation Is a Problem

The video streaming industry is extremely competitive, and companies have had to keep prices low in order to attract customers.

But as inflation continues to rise and the Federal Reserve raises benchmark interest rates, Disney will likely face pressure to lower its prices for its streaming services.

In addition, money-strapped consumers may decide to divert their dollars to other purchases rather than movies and even trips to Disney's theme parks.

Therefore, in the coming months, expect DIS to be under a lot of pressure until the bear market calms down and the government manages to control inflation.

Our Take

At this time, if you're thinking about adding DIS to your portfolio, it has to be as a long-term holding. Due to the currently volatile market, you don't want to bet all your chips on just one company, even if you like its business model and think it's cheap.

If you're patient, buying Disney now may be a good way to get a good company for a low price. However, for short-term investors, avoiding the volatile market can reduce your likelihood of further losses.

(Disclaimers: this is not investment advice. The author may be long one or more stocks mentioned in this report. Also, the article may contain affiliate links. These partnerships do not influence editorial content. Thanks for supporting MavenFlix)