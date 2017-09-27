The phone attendant at AT&T Inc.'s (T) DirecTV couldn't have been nicer.

"Some people just didn't like the protests, so we refunded their money," she said on Wednesday, Sept. 27, referring to NFL Sunday Ticket, the streaming service operated by DirecTV that gives subscribers access to the full slate of National Football League games each week. "They said they're not watching the NFL anymore, so those people we're refunding."

DirecTV's apparent decision to refund subscribers to Sunday Ticket follows President Donald Trump's call to boycott games as a result of players kneeling during the playing of the national anthem as a call for greater attention to racial and social justice. Players' widespread decision to kneel during games on Sunday and Monday followed Trump's declaration, at a political rally Friday in Alabama, that team owners should fire them if they did so.

Dallas-based AT&T as well as the NFL didn't immediately reply to requests for comment. DirecTV's refunds were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Sunday Ticket has long been one of DirecTV's chief calling cards, and a major factor in AT&T's decision to acquire the company in 2014 in a transaction valued at $49 billion. As a matter of fact, AT&T's initial agreement to acquire DirecTV was predicated on securing rights to Sunday Ticket. Four months after the two parties agreed to the deal, the NFL extended DirecTV's exclusive rights to Sunday Ticket for eight years in a deal that averages to $1.5 billion per year, a 50% increase from a previous contract at $1 billion, ESPN reported at the time.