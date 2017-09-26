Other NFL sponsors, including Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (BUD) and Under Armour Inc. (UA) , issued more-neutral responses, pledging support for both players' right to protest and the flag. Ford Motor Co. (F) said it respects athletes' views "even if they are not ones we share."

Kaplan told TheStreet on Tuesday that "people will remember" these company reactions. It's "a complex situation," he said, because ultimately "[companies] make their money selling products," so they have to be mindful of the sales impact they could see arise from ostracizing certain consumers.

James Sammataro, a leading entertainment attorney and partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP, told TheStreet on Tuesday that while he thinks most companies should take a more-neutral stance, it made sense for Nike to be bold.

"It's a business decision like anything else," Sammataro said. "I'm not surprised by Nike's position."

Sammataro said he would be surprised to see a less-vocal company like Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) , for example, come out with a similar statement.

Nike has been vocal on a host of social issues, including in showing support for LGBTQ rights. Last year, Nike terminated its endorsement contract with Manny Pacquiao after the boxer, while campaigning for a Senate seat in the Philippines, made derogatory comments about same-sex couples, calling them "worse than animals."

Sammataro noted that both of Nike's star NBA brand ambassadors, Stephen Curry and LeBron James, have been vocal against Trump, too. A Twitter storm erupted between Cleveland Cavaliers' James and the president after Trump rescinded a White House invitation to Golden State Warriors' star player Steph Curry, even though Curry was unlikely to show up anyway.