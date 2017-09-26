President Donald Trump praised the Dallas Cowboys for standing during the national anthem at yesterday's Monday Night Football game against the Arizona Cardinals but once again accused NFL players of "disrespecting" the country and the flag.

The President began his Twitter morning with a shot at the League and its declining viewership, which he has linked to the ongoing anthem protests that began when former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick took a knee during the playing of the 'Star Spangled Banner' last year amid the country's raging debate over police brutality in the African American community.

Ratings for NFL football are way down except before game starts, when people tune in to see whether or not our country will be disrespected! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017

He then reiterated his support for the Cowboys who, alongside their owner Jerry Jones, linked arms in a "moment of unity" and knelt in front of a massive American flag draped across the the University of Phoenix Stadium playing field before standing for the Jordin Sparks' rendition of the national anthem.

The booing at the NFL football game last night, when the entire Dallas team dropped to its knees, was loudest I have ever heard. Great anger — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2017