Football is competitive, but could business be even tougher? Former Chargers and Buffalo Bills linebacker Shawne Merriman says he dares to find out.

Merriman's sports performance apparel line, Lights Out, will be sold in Tillys stores across California in September, at a time when sporting brands like Under Armour Inc. (UA) are having problems. Merriman told TheStreet Monday, Sept. 25, that he isn't concerned.

"I've been competing my entire life," he said, "And now I'm competing in the business world."

Read on for the full interview, in which the 2005 NFL Defensive Rookie of The Year talks retail, real estate and the state of America.

This interview has been condensed for space and clarity.

What do you think of "Take a Knee" and the national anthem protests?

At first I thought I wouldn't have kneeled. I wouldn't have protested that way, as players now have other platforms, like on social media. But then I saw everyone's reaction, and I'm glad it happened. This is an issue that hasn't been addressed much. Seeing how people are actually angry at the NFL when we're trying to cure real issues in this country is a problem.

What would you say the players on the field?

Stay together. I see the guys locking arms. That's the way to show people, you're a lot stronger when you're together.

What's the story behind your brand?