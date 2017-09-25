CBS Corp. (CBS) on Monday, Sept. 25, was quick to counter speculation that President Trump's demand that National Football League owners "fire or suspend" players who kneel during the national anthem would immediately hamper TV ratings.

CBS, which shares the bulk of National Football League broadcast rights with Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. (FOXA) , said overall game ratings Sunday were 4% higher than for Week 3 a year ago. Its overall household rating of 11.9 compared with an 11.4 in 2016.

The network's national afternoon game was the highest rated for any game this season, as the Green Bay Packers came back to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime, while the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-10. The time slot tallied a 13.8 household rating.

Shares of CBS were up 2.4% at midday on Monday to $60.66, while Fox shares had added 1% to $27.15. Stock in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) , owner of ESPN, the country's largest sports network, ticked up 0.7% to $99.23.

Yet the NFL, its owners and the networks who pay billions of dollars to broadcast their games are bracing for fallout from Trump's call that fans boycott professional football games after players from all 28 NFL teams in action Sunday took a knee or stayed in their locker rooms as an act of protest against the Republican president. (The gesture originated as a protest against police brutality and racial inequity.)

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

...NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The NFL was already coming off a dismal 2016 season in which viewership was 8% lower than a year earlier. The sharp ratings decline came as the number of subscribers to cable TV continued to drop, its pace accelerating through 2017. The TV ratings slide appeared to take the league by surprise, all but disposing of the long-held notion that the NFL was impervious to viewers' migration to digital platforms.

Indeed, blame for last season's steep drop was pinned largely on a presidential race that had diverted the public's attention. Nonetheless, the ramifications of players' on-field activism was one factor among others cited for the decline.

Heading into the 2017 season, the league was confident TV viewers would return to the country's foremost sport. The NFL had made sure to stack its early games with more marque match-ups, and it was careful to lower advertising loads to make it more likely that viewers would stick around to watch an entire game.

Conspicuously absent from the sidelines has been Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose decision a year ago to kneel for the playing of the national anthem sparked the kind of debate and controversy the league had hoped to avoid heading into September. Whether or not Kaepernick was blacklisted has been a hot topic of conversation.

But Trump's statements and tweets over the weekend calling into question the patriotism of professional players who choose to kneel or not attend the playing of the national anthem before the start of each game threatens to have far-reaching ramifications for the league and the networks. The cost of sports broadcast rights has weighed heavily on Disney as well as Time Warner Inc. (TWX) , which shares NBA rights with ESPN.

For the moment, the NFL and its owners have backed the actions of its players. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took umbrage at Trump's comments, calling for respect and unity.

"The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture," Goodell said in a statement. "Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Team owners expressed similar sentiments.

Statement from Miami Dolphins Owner and Founder of Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) Stephen Ross. pic.twitter.com/6W3mXwJO6M — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 23, 2017

Texans owner Bob McNair: pic.twitter.com/iV5EHtLwRY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2017

CBS executives as well as those at 21st Century Fox declined to comment on Trump's array of statements, and NBC Sports, a unit of Comcast Corp. that holds the rights to Sunday night games (CMCSA) , couldn't immediately be reached.

As the new season kicked off on Sept. 7 with the Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots facing off a contending team in the Kansas City Chiefs, it appeared the NFL had done its homework.

Yet even the Patriots-Chiefs game failed to keep pace with the same opening contest a year earlier, posting a 14.6 rating in metered market households, compared with a 16.5 rating in 2016. The opening game in 2015 was even higher at 17.7, indicating the trend in lower NFL viewing has been a few years in the making.

Week 2 of the NFL season, which ended Sept. 18, was roughly 4% lower than for the same period in 2016. And though TV viewing was hurt during the first week of the season by the Houston and Florida hurricanes, electricity had been largely restored to those areas for the second week of games.

The question for the league and the networks now is whether fans heed Trump's call for a boycott, or that the games, and even support for the players, draw viewers back or even attract new ones.

