Following President Trump's remarks and subsequent tweets condemning football players who kneel during the national anthem to protest racism, many NFL owners, some businessmen and personal friends of the president's, expressed support for their players and criticized Trump's remarks.

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The New York Jets, whose players linked arms in a show of self-described unity on Sunday, are owned by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) heir Woody Johnson. Johnson, a Trump supporter, became the U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom on Aug. 29.

Shahid Khan, the owner of both the Jacksonville Jaguars and British soccer's Fulham F.C., linked arms with his players at a game against the Baltimore Ravens played in London Sunday morning.

Khan, owner of the privately held auto parts maker Flex-N-Gate, gave $1 million to Trump's inaugural committee, but a month after the inauguration criticized the president's executive order banning citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States. Khan told the New York Times that the order contradicted the "bedrock[s] of this country," immigration and separation of church and state.

The New England Patriots are owned by another Trump backer, Bob Kraft, who's a close-enough friend of the president that he gave Trump a Super Bowl ring. Kraft said in a statement Sunday morning that he's "deeply disappointed by the tone" of Trump's remarks and supports his players' "right to peacefully affect [sic] social change and raise awareness in a manner that they feel is most impactful." He added, "I think our political leaders could learn a lot from the lessons of teamwork and the importance of working together toward a common goal displayed in sports."